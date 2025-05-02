WWE to add more members to Seth Rollins’ new faction, according to Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

The Triple H-led creative team might add more members to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' new stable, believes Hall of Famer Teddy Long. The Visionary has allied with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker.

Going into WWE WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman was on CM Punk's side during his Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. In the last stages of the bout, Heyman betrayed both Punk and Reigns to shockingly align with Seth Rollins. The two stars added Bron Breakker to their group on WWE RAW after WrestleMania. Many people believe the Triple H-led creative team will add more members to the fearsome group soon.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long for his thoughts on Seth Rollins' new stable. The WWE Hall of Famer said Paul Heyman could help Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins with his advice.

"Well, I can say that they made the right decision with Heyman. I mean, he's been around for a long time, he knows this business in and out. So, I think he'll be a real big help to Bron Breakker, you know what I mean? Seth pretty much knows what's happening and what to do, but he can also use some advice, you know, from time to time," he said.

Long added that he believed the Triple H-led creative team would add new members to Paul Heyman's stable.

"And I think Heyman is there for a good reason, he can give them advice, he can do a lot of things that will help them in the ring and so I think it's a good combination, and I do think that they're gonna add other people. You gotta start this all slow, and as we move along, let's see how it works, and I think they will start adding other people, you know, Paul will have a stable," he added. [4:14 - 4:53]

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker's faction going forward.

Bill Apter thinks a legendary former champion could join The Visionary's stable soon.

