Seth Rollins to recruit real-life best friend and form new Shield on WWE RAW? Exploring potential tease

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman have recruited Bron Breakker as the muscle of their new faction on WWE RAW. However, it seems that the stable will not be complete without a third active member.
The Visionary has been in a trio alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose in the past. While Breakker has already taken on Reigns' role, it seems that the place once held by Ambrose in The Shield may be handed to one of Rollins' closest friends.
While speaking to Chris Van Vliet recently, Seth Rollins disclosed that Sami Zayn was one of his closest friends. For those unaware, Zayn made his return on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. He was there to celebrate Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship victory. However, many fans noticed that The Master Strategist seemingly teased a heel turn.
Sami Zayn would be the perfect addition to Rollins' new potential Shield since he has already worked with Paul Heyman in the past. Moreover, he could be the first challenger for Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship on RAW.
Seth Rollins has already teased the return of The Architect
Seth Rollins teased the return of his former Shield character as he exited RAW earlier this week. It seems like he could be looking to bring back The Architect. Rollins was at his best when he was controlling The Shield, and with Paul Heyman by his side, he could now be looking to take the group further.
Bron Breakker, much like Reigns, was born for the pro wrestling business and has already proved what he is capable of on WWE's main roster. Sami Zayn has been overlooked so many times that he has an axe to grind, and Rollins clearly just wants to be seen. Hence, with Paul Heyman leading the charge, this potential faction could be the new Shield if molded the right way in the coming months.