Seth Rollins to reform The Shield with 2 stars, Jey Uso to relinquish title? 4 Predictions for WWE RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 

After the culmination of WWE WrestleMania 41, fans are excited for the upcoming episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown, which will feature all the fallout from The Show of Shows. WWE RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania have always been a grand spectacle, and something similar could be on the cards this time around.

Both the red and blue show could have some big things in store for fans this week. The company could also lay down the breadcrumbs for some fresh feuds.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for WWE RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania 41:

#4. Jey Uso could relinquish the World Heavyweight Title

Jey Uso locked horns with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41. While The Ring General dominated the match for the most part, The YEET Master submitted him to win the World Title.

However, Jey Uso reportedly suffered an injury during his entrance, and was struggling throughout the match. While the extent of his injury is unknown, The YEET Master could be forced to relinquish his title on WWE RAW tonight.

#3. John Cena could be confronted by Cody Rhodes

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title on the second night of WrestleMania 41, thanks to help from Travis Scott. The famous rapper made his presence felt during the match to help The Cenation Leader dethrone The American Nightmare.

Following his big win, John Cena is scheduled to appear on tonight's WWE RAW. The Cenation Leader could be confronted by Cody Rhodes.

Given the controversial finish, Rhodes could confront Cena, demanding a rematch.

#2. Seth Rollins could reform The Shield on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns to join forces with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. The Wiseman helped The Visionary defeat The Best in the World and the OTC on the opening night.

Following his big win, Seth and Heyman could add new members to their newfound partnership to fight Punk and Reigns. The Visionary could join forces with Drew McIntyre and Bron Breakker to form a new faction on WWE RAW.

Rollins could name this faction the new Shield to get under Roman Reigns' skin. McIntyre has had issues with both Punk and Roman Reigns. Hence, he could join forces with Rollins to fight the common enemies.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman, who shares a good bond with Bron Breakker, could bring in the monster as the third member of the new Shield.

#1. Randy Orton could be confronted by Rusev on WWE SmackDown

While many expected Rusev to return to answer Randy Orton's open challenge at WrestleMania 41, that didn't happen. However, The Bulgarian Brute, who recently re-signed with WWE, could make a comeback on WWE SmackDown this week.

Rusev could return and blindside Orton before launching a brutal attack on him. This potential angle would then lay down the breadcrumbs for a big match between the duo.

