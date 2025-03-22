Seth Rollins to reform The Shield by aligning with ex-WWE Champion in a massive twist? Looking at the chances

Seth Rollins could form Shield 2.0 post-WrestleMania 41 with a shocking partner in crime. That partner could be his most bitter enemy CM Punk with Paul Heyman shockingly joining the mix.

Ad

At WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins will face CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a triple-threat match. This is where we could see this massive twist take place. Paul Heyman could betray Roman Reigns and form The Shield 2.0 with Punk and Rollins.

Ad

Trending

The reason for Punk and Rollins joining forces could be their common hatred for Reigns, while Heyman could simply be looking for new avenues since The OTC is no longer at the top. With Reigns' part-time schedule, The Shield 2.0 can dominate the company.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

If you are wondering about CM Punk and Seth Rollins hating each other, multiple bitter enemies in the past have put water under the bridge and have become friends. The situation could be the same for these two superstars.

Ad

There have been some rumors that when The Shield was originally being created, They were supposed to be CM Punk's allies. WWE could now take a similar route to change the landscape of the company. The aforementioned angle is mere speculation at the moment. The fans will have to tune in to find out how the story progresses.

Seth Rollins highlights one major issue he had during his time with The Shield

The Visionary had an iconic debut alongside Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) and Roman Reigns. Even though they were together for just a few years, they became one of the most iconic stables in WWE history.

Ad

While everything was perfect with The Shield, Seth Rollins highlighted one issue he had during that time. Speaking on WWE Break it Down, the former WWE Champion revealed that his gear felt like a sauna suit.

"Two first impressions when I put on the Shield gear. One, 'Oh, this is great; I don't have to shave my legs anymore.' And two, it was so warm because everything was tucked in, tied in. I was just sweating bullets every single night, so it was like an extra – it was like a sauna suit you were wearing out there. We, as performers, there's a certain scrutiny that comes with, you know, being in your underwear in front of millions of people all the time. And not having to deal with that scrutiny was kinda nice. Just iconic, just an iconic look," he said.

Ad

Check out the video below:

From a wrestler who began in only tights, Seth Rollins is now known for his variety of wardrobe and gear.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback