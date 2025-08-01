Seth Rollins to relinquish his Money in the Bank briefcase on Night One of WWE SummerSlam? Possibility explored

The Visionary Seth Rollins has been on top of his game since his massive heel turn and alliance with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. The former World Heavyweight Champion then formed a faction alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to prove his dominance all around the world, having two of the strongest stars on the planet on his side.

Rollins managed to win the Money in the Bank contract a couple of months ago, which marked his second victory in the coveted ladder match, making him one of the top contenders for the World title. The Visionary engaged in a feud with LA Knight recently, and both men battled each other at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where Mr. Money in the Bank, unfortunately, suffered a knee injury.

Seth Rollins has not been on WWE TV since then and is seemingly set to miss a few months of his career due to another knee injury. The Visionary was initially set to face his former Shield brother, Roman Reigns, in a singles match at SummerSlam, as per reports. However, the much-awaited match was canceled following Rollins’ injury, seemingly confirming that the star won’t make an appearance at the historic two-night edition of the Biggest Party of the Summer.

While Seth Rollins is out injured, WWE has not confirmed the seriousness of the injury and the timeline for his return. The Visionary could himself come out to announce the details of his injury by making an appearance at SummerSlam. Further, the former World Champion could relinquish the Money in the Bank contract after being unable to cash in due to his injury.

This could mark a massive surprise for the fans and would open up an opportunity for other stars to claim the relinquished contract in a tournament. Time will tell what WWE has in store for Rollins next.

Seth Rollins shared his mental status following his injury

The Visionary suffered a brutal knee injury back in 2015, as well, and has been put on the shelf multiple times over the years. Following his recent injury at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Seth Rollins addressed his mental status in an interview on The Rich Eisen Show.

The star stated that he is comfortable with the time off, as the silver lining is that he was able to spend time with his daughter, which he wouldn’t have been able to do with his busy schedule.

"Well, I don't know, again, 'cause I'm not a doctor. Don't want to do their job. Um, but it feels a lot like 2015 in the sense that I was, you know, kind of in story, I was on my way up to taking the top spot... This is sort of like that, but mentally, I'm in such a different place ten years gone, you know, I'm just more comfortable with it…I'm kinda like trying to find the silver linings, like, you know, my daughter is four and a half, like I'm gonna be able to spend a lot of time with her that I might not have been able to otherwise, you know, 'cause the schedule is gonna get crazy," he added. [2:55 - 3:47]

Fans will have to wait and see when Seth Rollins makes his comeback and takes over the company once again.

