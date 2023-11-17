Seth Rollins to be removed from Cody Rhodes' WarGames team ahead of Survivor Series 2023? Exploring the chances

Seth Rollins is slated to square off in a Men's WarGames Match with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso against the fearsome faction of The Judgment Day at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

However, the Visionary could be attacked by Drew McIntyre before the event. The fact that McIntyre lost to Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023 may cause him to take the latter out of the Men's WarGames Match. Rollins could then be replaced by Kevin Owens, who is currently suspended from SmackDown, and if McIntyre becomes the fifth member of The Judgment Day at Survivor Series 2023, a returning Randy Orton could then join the babyface team to even the odds.

Rollins has been dealing with some back issues as of late. To ensure that his body stays in peak condition, the Stamford-based company could give him a storyline injury to write him off of television to heal.

Speaking in an interview with Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast in July 2023, Seth Rollins first disclosed that he has been coping with a severe back injury.

Here is what he said:

"No, honestly I just do my same thing, you know, I try to just change my training up, you know, based on how I feel, and like there are constant injuries, you know, like my knee has been bugging me since before WrestleMania [39]. I was having issues with that, you know, my neck acting up, my lower back has been at me since 2019 [and I] probably should get some surgery on that. [I'm] trying to just, you know, do whatever I can to make sure I don't need it because I have a couple of stress fractures back there," Rollins said. [12:38 - 13:07]

The seriousness of his situation is an awful fact that cannot be ignored. Despite his unwillingness to have surgery, the World Heavyweight Champion may need to consider it in the future.

It remains to be seen if Rollins will take a sabbatical and if McIntyre will take out Rollins before the event. Even if they increase interest, it is important to realize that these scenarios are still just hypothetical.

Seth Rollins detailed his injury

Before Payback 2023, Seth Rollins gave an update on his back health. Speaking in an interview on the WWE After The Bell podcast, Rollins described the nature of his back problems, revealing that he has two lower back vertebrae fractures, which can cause pain when they flare up.

"My back sucks. I’ve had these injuries for four or five years now. I have two stress fractures in the lowest vertebrae you can have in my lower back and occasionally they flare up. If they accrue too much damage, it can become extremely painful and it can be very difficult for me to get through matches and it can be very difficult for me to get up for the morning activities for days sometimes. So there is absolutely a danger in that,” Rollins said.

