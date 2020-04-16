Seth Rollins responds to indie wrestler questioning his comments on WWE talent cuts

Seth Rollins had mentioned that the negativity towards WWE due to the talent cuts was upsetting.

This is not the first time that the Monday Night Messiah has faced backlash for his comments on social media.

Seth Rollins has found himself in another controversy

The entire pro wrestling industry has been shaken by the huge number of Superstars and other backstage personnel released or furloughed by WWE yesterday. Members of the current roster took to social media, expressing their regret at the situation and wishing the best to everyone affected by the decision. One such Superstar was Seth Rollins.

Rollins expressed his opinions on the matter via an Instagram Live session but while extending his empathy, he also pointed out that that the hostility towards WWE for the whole situation was rather upsetting. Fans did not take this comment well and the Monday Night Messiah had to clarify himself. His intentions were then questioned by indie wrestler David Starr.

Do you mean rally behind an industry or rally behind a company? https://t.co/oatYyYNG9f — (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) April 16, 2020

Seth Rollins had no option but to reply to the same. He went on to reaffirm his stance as a well-wisher of the pro wrestling industry in general.

I very much mean an industry, David. I came from nothing. I have friends and students at every level and they’ve all been decimated by this pandemic. As the shutdown took hold of my WWE family yesterday, I felt a deep sadness. I want us all to lift each other up. https://t.co/POiRMeW12t — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 16, 2020

Seth Rollins faces backlash over comments again

Rollins has become a very vocal figure on the internet and this occasion was no different as he took to Instagram to explain how much the news of WWE talent cuts has affected everyone. He requested everyone to rally together in these trying times. However, he also added that he wasn't happy with the negativity towards the company.

"But one thing I am seeing that is a little upsetting to me is all the negativity and the hostility towards WWE. This is a difficult day for everyone, for all of us, and I think if ever there was a moment for us to unify, for us to kind of band together and to try to do the best that we can to keep this business alive, the best we know how, this is that moment. And I think pointing fingers or saying you should've done this you should've done that is...I don't know, it just doesn't feel like the time or the place for it."

This comment did not go down well with a large part of the pro wrestling community. In any case, one thing that we all can agree on is the need to come together to see through this unprecedented situation.

Once again, we at Sportskeeda would like to extend our empathy towards the affected individuals and hope that they will be able to hold their own during these tough times.