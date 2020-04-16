Seth Rollins reacts to WWE releases, addresses negativity against the company

Seth Rollins is upset by the reactions to WWE's decision.

He sent out an important message to the WWE Universe.

Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins is the latest WWE Superstar to have voiced his thoughts on the mass release of Superstars by the company. Speaking on his Instagram Live video, Rollins said that he couldn't find the words to express how he is feeling.

The pro wrestling world has been shaken to its core in the aftermath of WWE releasing various Superstars and employees.

The unforeseen talent cuts have seen an unprecedented number of Superstars get released from the company. Nine backstage producers have also been reportedly furloughed as part of WWE's massive cost-cutting drive.

The locker room and the WWE Universe have unanimously come out in support of the people who have been affected by the cuts.

Rollins reacts to the release of several Superstars

The former Universal Champion admitted that he tried to put out various statements on the issue but he kept rewriting and deleting his posts as he just couldn't find the words to express his emotions.

The heartbroken Superstar, however, found the negativity coming towards WWE really upsetting. He said that this isn't the time to point fingers but to rally together and help each other out.

Rollins called for compassion, empathy, understanding, and support from everyone in these testing times.

He encouraged everyone to unify and lift each other, which means supporting their favorite performers, companies, friends and family.

Rollins admitted that it's been a difficult day for the industry as a whole but he expects everyone to move past this together, supporting each other as a family.

TalkSport and Sportskeeda's Alex McCarthy provided the following quotes from the IG live video:

Today is an extremely difficult day for our industry as a whole, but especially our WWE family.

If we start fighting amongst ourselves, it's only going to make things worse. So I encourage everybody to come together on this, unify and lift each other up.

You can check out Rollins' IG live video below:

Also says the hostility towards WWE is upsetting, as it was a difficult day for everyone involved.https://t.co/fNKw534ToH pic.twitter.com/ngbDybkES4 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 15, 2020

