Seth Rollins to return to kick WWE star out of faction immediately after SummerSlam loss? Possibility explored

Seth Rollins may not be performing at WWE SummerSlam after being ruled out of competition due to injury. However, The Visionary likely watched closely as his men took on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. And the result of this match would have rattled him significantly.He might return on Monday Night RAW after SummerSlam, not for a match but to kick out one of the members of his faction. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker lost the contest to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in the opening match of SummerSlam. However, Seth's wrath might fall upon Bronson Reed for taking the pinfall during the match.Breakker and Reed dominated the initial part of the match, but lost the momentum later when Roman Reigns got inside the ring. In the end, Bron Breakker missed hitting the spear on Jey Uso, as Roman Reigns pushed his cousin aside and took the hit. Jey capitalized on it and threw The Badass out of the ring after a super kick. He then gave a crushing spear to Bronson Reed, and to finish him off, gave a Uso Splash from the top of the turnbuckle. The Yeet Master successfully scored the pin over the 330-pound monster then. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis result wouldn't have pleased Rollins, and he might immediately kick the former NXT North American Champion from the faction. Rollins can also ask Paul Heyman to announce the decision on RAW this week, in case he is unable to make it to the ring. In either case, being the leader of the faction, Seth Rollins wouldn't let go of this easily, and he will certainly take some action over this loss. It remains to be seen how The Architect will react to this.Bron Breakker reacts to being bumped up in WWE after Seth Rollins' injuryWWE has seemingly started pushing Bron Breakker more after Seth Rollins' recent injury. The Badass has taken more of a leadership role after Rollins' injury. It was quite evident on the July 21 episode of WWE RAW, when he took the mic and went one-on-one with Roman Reigns.However, the 27-year-old superstar feels that this was something that might have already been in the plans by WWE, and it's just being done sooner after Rollins' injury.“I think me being in this role was always a plan, or always the vision for everything. It’s just happened a bit sooner than we all anticipated, just because of Seth being gone. So, here we go,&quot; Breakker said in a conversation with Josh Martinez from Z100. [H/T: PW Mania]It will be interesting to see what's next for the young Steiner and Bronson Reed on WWE RAW after this loss at the hands of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.