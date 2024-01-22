Seth Rollins to return at SummerSlam and finally face former WWE Champion after vacating World Title on RAW? Exploring the possibility

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins ever since he suffered an injury last week on RAW. It has been reported that Rollins suffered an MCL injury and a partially torn meniscus. The severity of the injury is not known.

Seth Rollins is set to address his future on RAW this week. If the injury is serious then he would need 6-8 weeks to heal after injury and would also require time for rehab before returning to the company. If Rollins has to take time off, then he would have to vacate the World Championship on RAW.

There were plans to have him face CM Punk at WrestleMania 40. However, if The Visionary has to take time off and can't compete at WrestleMania then the match could be postponed till SummerSlam. Punk could become the World Champion and Rollins would return around SummerSlam looking to win the title he never lost. This would set up the much-awaited clash between Punk and Rollins.

Seth Rollins has already been pulled from live events

Due to his injury, Rollins has been removed from the lineup for several upcoming live events. As reported by WrestleVotes, The Visionary is scheduled to discuss his well-being and future in the wrestling ring on the next episode of Monday Night RAW.

"I’m told the plan of as now is for Seth Rollins to address his health & future as World Heavyweight Champion this Monday night on RAW."

As the flagship figure on Monday Night RAW, The Visionary has been a dominant force in the division for several months. Rollins recently surpassed 230 days as the champion, and his reign seemed unstoppable. Unfortunately, his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania may get shattered yet again if his injury is found to be too serious.

We hope that The Architect makes a speedy recovery and is healthy and ready to compete by WrestleMania 40.

