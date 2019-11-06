Seth Rollins reveals the truth about backstage meeting before WWE RAW

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 06 Nov 2019, 03:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins has set the record straight

It has been widely reported over the last 24 hours that a meeting took place before the November 4 episode of RAW between Vince McMahon, Triple H and the rest of the WWE roster to discuss the problems that the company had coming back from Saudi Arabia.

One report suggested that Seth Rollins gave a “rah-rah speech” during the meeting, which prompted the two-time Universal Champion to hit back on Twitter and deny that any such thing happened.

Elaborating on what was said during the meeting, Rollins has now told Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select) that the discussion was “a productive forum”. However, contrary to reports, he did not give a speech or say a single word.

"Vince and Triple H held an all talent meeting to explain the travel situation returning from Crown Jewel. They commended the talent for their conduct in a tough spot and fielded questions and allowed anyone to voice their feelings on the matter. Some talent spoke up and overall it was a productive forum. I said zero words. I made no speech. Pretty simple."

Seth Rollins’ current WWE status

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt produced a surprise in the main event of Crown Jewel by defeating Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

With Wyatt now a member of the SmackDown roster, Brock Lesnar and the WWE Championship have moved over to RAW, meaning Rollins will not be able to receive a rematch for the title that he has held on two occasions in 2019.

Monday’s episode of RAW saw the former Shield member weigh up whether or not to accept Triple H’s offer to join Team NXT ahead of Survivor Series. He then defeated Adam Cole in the main event via disqualification following interference from The Undisputed ERA.

Now you can rate Crown Jewel and RAW matches on Sportskeeda! Also check out WWE Raw Results page for more.