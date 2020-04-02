Seth Rollins reveals what he and Becky Lynch are doing during Coronavirus crisis

The deadly pandemic has brought the world to a halt.

WWE's premiere event, WrestleMania, had to be relocated due to the Coronavirus scare.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins is all set to take on Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36. He recently sat down with Hollywood Life and discussed the upcoming match at The Show of Shows in detail. Rollins also opened up on what he and Becky Lynch are doing amidst the Coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has brought the world to a halt and has led to major events being canceled or postponed. WrestleMania 36, earlier scheduled to emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, was later relocated to the WWE Performance Center.

Obviously, no one knows how long this process is going to take. We're taking advantage of the downtime and cook some dinners, watch movies, and hang out. We don't really get a lot of time to do that. So you know, we are going to get full nights of sleep. We are going to hang out with my animals. Just enjoy quality time as opposed to work time, which is where we spend most of our time doing. Luckily she is not one of those fussy types that need a whole lot to be entertained, so I am okay and I will be alright. I think she is down with drinking beers and hanging out.

Rollins and Lynch have been together for a long time now. The duo confirmed their relationship soon after WrestleMania 35 was done with. In August, the couple got engaged. Becky recently opened up on her wedding plans with Rollins being affected by the Coronavirus scare, stating that one needs to adjust accordingly and move forward in situations like this.

Rollins' months-long rivalry against Owens will culminate at WrestleMania, while Lynch will defend her WWE RAW Women's title against Shayna Baszler at The Show of Shows, a title she has managed to keep on her shoulder ever since she won it at last year's WrestleMania.