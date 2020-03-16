Seth Rollins reveals what WWE Superstars know about WrestleMania 36 status

Seth Rollins is feuding with Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins has confirmed that he will be at the Performance Center for Monday’s episode of RAW, but “nobody knows” what WWE’s decision-makers have planned for WrestleMania 36.

WWE’s annual extravaganza is due to be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, April 5, with five matches currently being advertised for the show.

However, after sports and entertainment events around the world were forced to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller warned on Friday that the city of Tampa is likely to “pull the plug” on WrestleMania if the decision is not made by Vince McMahon and WWE.

Speaking in a video on Instagram, Rollins said he plans to go wherever WWE tells him and he is not aware of any updates regarding WrestleMania.

“I am not in charge of that. I go where they tell me. This Monday, I'll be in Orlando at the PC doing RAW in front of nobody just like SmackDown was on Friday. Probably just how NXT will be on Wednesday. About WrestleMania, nobody knows. It's all up in the air. So just wait for further announcements from WWE social pages.”

Seth Rollins’ WWE WrestleMania 36 storyline

The latest episode of RAW ended with Seth Rollins joining forces with Murphy and AOP to defeat The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders in the main event.

Rollins then hit two stomps on Kevin Owens – the man he is expected to face at WrestleMania – after his long-time rival tried to attack him following the match.