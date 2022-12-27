Last year, Seth Rollins shared an angry tweet targeting five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and WWE official Adam Pearce.

Shortly before WWE Day 1, Kevin Owens defeated Big E after Rollins interfered in the bout. This led to Owens being added to the WWE title match at Day 1. The match in question was initially scheduled between Big E and Rollins.

An irate Seth Rollins shared a tweet soon after, telling Adam Pearce that he hopes Brock Lesnar destroys him again.

"YOU LYING SC**BAG I HOPE BROCK LESNAR DESTROYS YOU FRIDAY!" he wrote.

You can check out the uncensored tweet here.

Neither Seth Rollins nor Big E won the WWE Title at Day 1

At WWE Day 1, the main event was a fatal five-way match for the WWE Championship. The bout featured Rollins, Kevin Owens, Big E, Bobby Lashley, and Brock Lesnar. Ultimately, The Beast Incarnate picked up the win to secure the coveted belt.

It's been about a year since Rollins' big loss, and he is all set to challenge for a major title once again. On January 2, 2023, Rollins will face Austin Theory with the latter's United States Title on the line. Rollins lost the US Title to Theory at Survivor Series in a match that also involved Bobby Lashley.

Theory recently took a major shot at Rollins:

"He’s got an opportunity to try to take my United States Championship. But let’s be honest Seth, you wanna look me dead in the eyes and you wanna call me a kid? No, I’m not a kid, I am a two-time United States Champion... Because like I said before I even held this championship, anybody that wants to step up is getting put down and sent home. And that’s all day, and that is what’s gonna happen to you, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.” [H/T Clutch Points]

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV since he lost a singles match to Lashley at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia. Both behemoths are reportedly booked for the upcoming Royal Rumble to finish off their feud.

Do you remember Seth Rollins' raging message to Adam Pearce? Will Rollins win the US Title on RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes