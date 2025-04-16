Seth Rollins to swerve everyone and betray WWE icon in a major WrestleMania 41 match? Exploring potential angle

Seth Rollins is set to face Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One. Amid this, rumors have been swirling that The Visionary may turn heel and join forces with The Rock and John Cena. He is expected to help The Cenation Leader defeat Cody Rhodes and win the Undisputed WWE Title the following night.

Ad

However, Rollins could pull off a massive swerve in Las Vegas, leaving fans shocked. Just when fans are speculating that he will help John Cena, the former Shield member may betray the WWE legend. In a stunning twist, the 38-year-old could help Rhodes defeat Cena. For the past few weeks, Seth Rollins' potential heel turn has become quite predictable.

But the Triple H-led era is known for its unpredictability. This week on RAW, The Visionary stated that he wanted to protect WWE from stars like CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Rollins asserted that he had been fighting for the soul of the company, and his victory would be best for business. But John Cena has been doing the exact opposite, as he recently joined forces with The Rock.

Ad

Trending

Seth Rollins might feel that the Undisputed WWE Title going to a corporate champion could be doomsday for the company. Therefore, The Visionary may feel obligated to prevent that from happening. Similar to last year, he could help Cody Rhodes win the title match to prevent The Final Boss and The Franchise Player from taking over the Stamford-based promotion.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

By doing so, Rollins could make a bold statement that he was right all along and that he was working for the greater good. It could also finally silence all those who have questioned his loyalty throughout his career. It could indeed be a poetic way to close out WrestleMania 41, in a similar fashion to last year, where Seth Rollins became Cody Rhodes' shield.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Title after WrestleMania 41?

Seth Rollins is heading into WrestleMania with red-hot momentum. After he is done with Roman Reigns and CM Punk, The Visionary may decide to chase the Undisputed WWE Championship. Regardless of who remains champion after 'Mania, he may look to capture the gold.

Chasing the coveted title could fit into his larger narrative of protecting WWE. The Architect may state that to safeguard the company, he needs to hold its top prize. Well, the WWE Universe has also been clamoring to see Seth in the world title picture.

Ad

It could put him in a compelling storyline following The Show of Shows that could add a fresh layer to his character and story. Therefore, there are high chances that The Visionary may set his sights on the Undisputed WWE Title after 'Mania.

Expand Tweet

While it is an interesting possibility, it is mere speculation at the moment. Only time will tell how things will play out for Seth Rollins from here on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More