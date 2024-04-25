Seth Rollins to turn heel and attack former rival, reignite old rivalry, and more -3 ways The Visionary can return to WWE

Seth Rollins may have lost the World Heavyweight Title, but The Visionary performed magnificently at The Show of Shows earlier this month.

The former champion is currently out of action due to injury-related issues. Reports indicate that Rollins could be sidelined for approximately eight months. Should he choose a more conservative treatment option, he may be able to get back within the squared circle within a period of two to three months.

If The Architect recovers within the next three months, he could return to the Stamford-based promotion in time for SummerSlam 2024.

Let's explore three ways the former World Heavyweight Champion could make his WWE return:

#3. Seth Rollins return and turns heel on Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes owes much of his success to Seth Rollins, who selflessly came to The American Nightmare's aid during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Since Seth had already been injured in a tag team match the night before, he faced Drew McIntyre in a weakened state and ended up losing his title.

The Architect might be hiding his true frustration. By assisting Rhodes in completing his story, he ended up losing everything. Rollins could unexpectedly turn heel on Cody Rhodes following his comeback. It could then lead to a heated rivalry over the championship between the two.

#2. Interrupts CM Punk during a promo and resumes their rivalry

CM Punk is currently embroiled in a feud with Drew McIntyre. Once the rivalry between The Second City Saint and The Scottish Warrior wraps up, Punk may find himself on the radar of The Visionary.

Seth Rollins could return and interrupt Punk during a promo segment on Monday Night RAW in the buildup to SummerSlam.

Expand Tweet

Both wrestling icons have a long history filled with hostility, mixing the dramatic storylines of the wrestling industry with real-life tension. The rivalry intensified following Punk's dramatic exit from WWE in 2014. While Punk explored new opportunities, Rollins stepped up as the face of WWE.

The WWE universe was rocked by the surprise comeback of CM Punk at Survivor Series 2023. His reappearance was perfectly timed during the victorious celebration of Cody Rhodes and his team's WarGames win. However, it sparked a strong reaction from the Monday Night Messiah. The former Shield member was visibly upset, flipping off Punk and shouting curses at him.

Over the next few weeks, Seth Rollins and Punk had an intense verbal battle that attracted a large audience for RAW. Whenever Punk and Rollins locked eyes, there was palpable tension. It looked like the stage was set for WrestleMania, but Punk's unfortunate injury shelved those plans, and Rollins ended up facing McIntyre instead.

The matchup between Punk and Seth Rollins could still happen once The Architect returns from his injury. It's expected to be an absolute rollercoaster when these two top-notch talents reignite their rivalry.

#1. Calls out Roman Reigns for what transpired at WrestleMania 40

Expand Tweet

The former members of The Shield faced a rough time at WrestleMania 40. While Rollins lost his World Heavyweight Title, Roman Reigns' 1316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was halted by Cody Rhodes.

The wounds of betrayal resurfaced on Night Two when Reigns held a chair in his hand. Instead of using it on Rhodes for the win, he couldn't resist hitting Rollins.

WWE most likely set the stage for the iconic rivalry to reignite. It's just a waiting game until these two clash once more. They joined WWE as part of one of the strongest groups in history, later breaking apart through intricate storytelling and shaping a whole era of professional wrestling as pioneers.

Once Seth Rollins returns, he could call out Roman for what transpired on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It's hard to say if this tale will ever reach its conclusion. However, it's only logical for these two to refocus their attention on each other again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback