Seth Rollins to turn heel and renew rivalry with top name after losing the World Championship? Exploring the possibility 

Seth Rollins has had a tremendous run as the first World Heavyweight Champion. He has proven to be the workhorse champion, defending his title on RAW, NXT and Premium Live Events. He is set to face Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback. However, there is a chance hat he may turn heel and resume his rivalry with Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and faced Rollins. The American Nightmare went on to defeat The Visonary thrice during their feud. However, Rhodes had to take a sabbatical following their match at Hell in a Cell due to a pectoral injury. The original plan was for him to return and resume his feud with Rollins.

However, due to Rollins receiving favorable crowd reactions, he was turned babyface and plans for the feud to continue were scrapped. Here is what Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio said about WWE changing original plans for Cody's return:

''He was supposed to be heel and he was supposed to stay heel and feud with Cody Rhodes. When Cody Rhodes got back from the injury and by the time he got back, they couldn't even feud him because it was like he was too much of a baby face,'' said Meltzer

With Cody Rhodes having no major feud, it was believed that he would begin a program with Rollins, however, given the popularity of both the stars that would be difficult. So Seth Rollins could turn heel after losing the World Championship and renew his rivalry with The American Nightmare as was initially planned.

Seth Rollins says his dynamic with Cody Rhodes is 'complex'

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins revealed that his connection with Cody Rhodes is intricate. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion clarified that he wouldn't categorize his relationship with The American Nightmare as a friendship.

“God. Our relationship is very complex. I think that's the best way to put it. I think there's mutual respect there, obviously. I think when you have two guys at our caliber there's respect but there's also a level of competition. There's a healthy jealousy in some capacity on both sides,” he said.

Before WrestleMania 39, Rhodes had hinted at a behind-the-scenes altercation with Rollins. The 2023 Royal Rumble winner openly expressed his aversion to The Messiah when he appeared on the Dan LeBatard Show. He stated that the two had almost gotten into a backstage fight once.

