Seth Rollins to turn heel and reveal himself as the leader of major WWE faction? Possibility explored

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is among the top superstars in the promotion. The Road to the 2025 Elimination Chamber continues with tonight’s episode of RAW. The Visionary has a second chance as he faces Finn Balor in a Chamber qualifier match on the red brand, with the winner becoming the final member of this year’s Chamber match.

Ad

Despite being the favorite to advance to the 2025 men’s Elimination Chamber match by defeating Finn Balor, if The Visionary loses, he might turn heel. The company has been planting seeds for Rollins’s heel turn for weeks, and hints of it were noticed during the men’s Royal Rumble when he snapped at Roman Reigns.

In terms of possibilities, Seth Rollins could turn heel and emerge as the leader of the New Shield. At the 2025 Vengeance Day, the WWE Universe was surprised when anonymous wrestlers attacked several champions, including Oba Femi. No names were revealed for the group; however, their appearance was inspired by The Shield. The Hounds of Justice had a similar debut back in 2012, which led fans to call them the “New Shield.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a surprising turn, the New Shield could potentially create similar chaos on the red brand, with Seth Rollins revealing himself as the leader of the group, kicking off a heated feud with Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and fans will need to stay tuned to see how things unfold.

Roman Reigns takes shots at Seth Rollins following the 2025 Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns had a tough outing at the 2025 Royal Rumble, and the tension between the former Shield brothers is far from over. The Original Tribal Chief is the official cover star of the WWE 2K25 game.

Ad

Recently, Roman Reigns reacted to the gameplay of WWE 2K25 on IGN’s YouTube channel, where The OTC stated that Seth Rollins is a “Clinger” and hasn’t been able to move on with his life. Reigns then listed the accomplishments he has achieved as a singles star.

"He's a stage five clinger. Just holding on because he can't move on with his life. Me, I've just created so much; a beautiful empire. We have pretty much everything, and that's what they do. They all come back. But yeah, he's just holding on, man," Reigns said.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Rollins in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback