Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns: Who had the worst promo line in WWE history?

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns is one of the more important feuds in modern-day WWE. The duo once reigned supreme as tag team champions. Now, they are trying to destroy each other to change the landscape of pro wrestling as we know it.

There’s no denying that both men have come a long way since their Shield days. They have gotten more comfortable on the mic. That being said, they’ve had their moments of embarrassing promos inside the squared circle.

Between Roman Reigns’ "Sufferin' Succotash" and Seth Rollins’ "Diarrhea Dwayne," it may be challenging to determine the worst promo line from both men’s otherwise stellar resumes. That said, the former seems to have achieved cult status with his infamous promo.

Ironically, Rollins was in the ring with Reigns when the former Big Dog delivered his infamous line. The promo segment in question aired on the January 9, 2015, episode of SmackDown. Reigns and Dean Ambrose (fka Jon Moxley) would cap off the night with a win over Rollins and The Big Show.

Seth Rollins will confront Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will head to WWE SmackDown this Friday. The pair are set for a segment with The Bloodline on the blue brand. The Visionary and the American Nightmare are expected to accept the tag team match proposed by The Rock for WrestleMania XL, Night 1.

The People’s Champion had challenged the duo to face him and Roman Reigns last week on SmackDown. The same segment saw Rocky acknowledge his cousin on the road to the Biggest Show of the Year.

Here are the matches & segments announced for WWE SmackDown this week:

Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

Logan Paul returns

The Bloodline appearance

