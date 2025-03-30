  • home icon
Seth Rollins to walk out of WWE for a while after what went down on SmackDown last night? Exploring possible aftermath

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Mar 30, 2025 01:05 GMT
Seth Rollins is a former World Heavyweight Champion
Seth Rollins is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]

Seth Rollins is all set to face CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. The megastars signed the contract for their high-profile bout on this week's SmackDown. During the segment, Paul Heyman announced that the contest would be the main event of The Show of Shows, which left Rollins frustrated.

While The Visionary would love to headline WrestleMania, he didn't want CM Punk to be part of the main event. With The Best in the World finally securing the main event spot, Rollins could confront Triple H about the decision. This might lead to an argument, ending with the RAW Superstar walking out of WWE for a while.

CM Punk has never been in the main event of WrestleMania and has worked very hard to ensure he achieves the goal this year. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins has continuously attempted to prevent his rival from clinching the spot. Rollins feels The Second City Saint didn't deserve the honor.

After Paul Heyman confirmed that the Triple Threat match would close The Show of Shows, Punk got emotional, while The Visionary expressed frustration. Hence, Rollins could confront Triple H for the same, teasing a potential heel turn. He could then walk out of WWE and take some time off TV before making his grand return at 'Mania.

Seth Rollins heaped praise on The Rock recently

On TV, The Visionary is not a great friend of The Rock, as the two engaged in a heated feud last year. Rollins and Cody Rhodes battled The Final Boss and Roman Reigns in a tag team match at WrestleMania XL.

Despite their on-screen differences, The Rock invited Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch, along with their daughter, Roux, to the premiere of Moana 2. Following the event, The Visionary praised the legend.

"He was kind enough to invite us to Hawaii to watch the premiere of Moana 2 (...) He's been a great boss, I will say, and in the ring, we've had our ups and downs, but he's been great. I mean, people will say a lot of things about him, but he's really kind and a generous man," Rollins said. (From 03:40 to 04:10)
Fans have been speculating that Seth Rollins might align with The Rock sometime in the future to take over the company alongside a top name like John Cena. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the former champions.

Edited by Pratik Singh
