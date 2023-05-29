Several WWE higher-ups spotted in Lowell ahead of NXT Battleground - Reports

Several WWE higher-ups have reportedly been spotted in Lowell, Massachusetts, ahead of NXT Battleground tonight.

The upcoming premium live event will feature several title matches and a Last Man Standing match between Dijak and Iljua Dragunov. NXT Battleground will run directly opposed to AEW Double or Nothing tonight and will take place at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

According to a report from PWInsider, several WWE higher-ups will be in town for NXT Battleground tonight. As expected, Shawn Michaels and NXT coach Matt Bloom are in town for the show.

The report added that Dave Finlay, Buff Busick (formerly Oney Lorcan), Ryan Katz, and Terry Taylor have also been spotted in Lowell for tonight's NXT Battleground Premium Live Event.

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes wants to face WWE RAW star

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes recently disclosed that he wants to have a dream match against Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins was selected by WWE RAW in this year's draft and will be bringing the World Heavyweight Championship to the red brand after defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions. Carmelo Hayes has a tall task in front of him tonight when he defends the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker at Battleground.

During a Q&A on WWE's Snapchat, the 28-year-old disclosed that he believes he would have great chemistry in the ring with Seth Rollins. He added that The Visionary is the first NXT Champion, and now he's holding the title, so there would be a good story to tell sometime down the line.

"I've been on record saying this a bunch of times so I’m just going to stay consistent with it: Seth Rollins. I feel like he’s somebody that I would have good chemistry with in the ring. On top of that, I see our careers as very much being parallel in the sense of he was the first NXT Champion and I’m the current NXT champion. I think that would be a good story to tell down the road," Melo said. [0:01 - onwards]

WWE NXT @WWENXT



thinks it’s just a matter of time before he links up with



Watch Melo answer your fan questions on this week's episode of ms.spr.ly/6012gKX6K Carmelo Hayes vs. Seth Rollins at #WrestleMania @Carmelo_WWE thinks it’s just a matter of time before he links up with @WWERollins . 🤔Watch Melo answer your fan questions on this week's episode of #UpNXT on Snapchat Carmelo Hayes vs. Seth Rollins at #WrestleMania? @Carmelo_WWE thinks it’s just a matter of time before he links up with @WWERollins. 🤔 Watch Melo answer your fan questions on this week's episode of #UpNXT on Snapchat 👉 ms.spr.ly/6012gKX6K https://t.co/nD71Q8Vb6f

NXT Battleground is shaping up to be an eventful show tonight in Massachusetts. It will be interesting to see if there are any shocking title changes during tonight's premium live event.

Which matches are you looking forward to the most during tonight's show? Are there any WWE NXT stars that you would like to see on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes