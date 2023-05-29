"I will sacrifice everything for this" - 36-year-old WWE star makes bold claim ahead of NXT Battleground

A WWE Superstar has sent an interesting message ahead of a huge matchup tonight at NXT Battleground.

NXT Battleground will take place at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. There will be five title matches during tonight's premium live event, with Carmelo Hayes defending the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker headlining the show.

In addition to the title matches, a Last Man Standing match between Ilja Dragunov and Dijak is also on the event's card. Dragunov and Dijak are two very talented performers, and their bout has the potential to steal the show.

Ahead of NXT Battleground 2023, Dijak took to Twitter to reminisce about when he was in Lowell a decade ago and how things were not too good for him then.

"10 years ago I sat in my car staring at this brick wall in Lowell. It was the lowest point in my life; I had just been fired from my job because of my dedication to becoming a wrestler. I literally didn’t know what to do. But tonight, I do. I will sacrifice everything for this," tweeted Dijak.

WWE NXT star Dijak responds to UFC legend Conor McGregor

Dijak recently had a hilarious response to former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor.

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman and Conor McGregor recently got into a war of words on social media. McGregor called Heyman a "grandpa" after The Wiseman suggested that Connor was a Roman Reigns wannabe. McGregor then sent Paul a warning via social media stating that he was barking up the wrong tree in a since-deleted tweet.

Dijak hilariously responded to McGregor's message and noted that "Promo class is every Thursday" at WWE's Performance Center.

Dijak was briefly on WWE's main roster as part of the RETRIBUTION faction and performed under the name "T-Bar." The 36-year-old WWE Superstar will now look to pick up a huge victory tonight in his Last Man Standing match against Ilja Dragunov.

