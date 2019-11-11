Shane McMahon reveals his WWE status, John Cena responds

John Cena and Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon recently posted a tweet, and recommended John Cena's new movie, "Playing With Fire" to his fans. He also referred to himself as being unemployed, and the tweet garnered a response from Cena, who labeled Shane's WWE status as "mandatory vacation".

McMahon's heel run and exit from WWE

Shane hasn't been seen on WWE TV lately. Earlier this year, Shane turned heel on his friend The Miz, leading to a match at WrestleMania 35, which Shane won. "The Best In The World" went on to defeat The Miz in a Steel Cage match. He soon kicked off a feud with Roman Reigns and put down The Big Dog at Super ShowDown, albeit with a little help from Drew McIntyre. McMahon later got into a feud with a repackaged Kevin Owens, who delivered a pipebomb on Shane on an episode of SmackDown Live and accused him of putting himself over at the expense of much more talented Superstars. The two squared off at SummerSlam 2019, with Owens' job on the line. The contest ended with Owens coming out victorious, but Shane wasn't done with him. These two Superstars faced off in a Ladder match on the SmackDown Live FOX premiere. After Shane lost the match, he was fired as per the stipulation.

Cena responds to Shane's tweet

Shane recently posted a tweet with a picture of himself alongside a life-sized cardboard cutout of WWE veteran John Cena. He dubbed himself as being unemployed and added that one of the advantages of not having a job is that he gets to go to the movies. Shane then recommended Cena's new movie to his Twitter followers. The 16-time World Champion responded to the tweet. Check out the exchange below:

Glad you’re enjoying the “mandatory vacation” 😉Shane-O! Hope you enjoyed the flick! https://t.co/RdoZymy3AQ — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 11, 2019

