Lana's "shocking confession" on RAW revealed [Spoilers]

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Nov 2019, 11:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lana and Bobby Lashley

As we had previously reported, Lana is going to make a "shocking confession" on tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW. This particular episode of the Red brand has already been taped a few ago on Friday in Manchester, England, and the announcement that Lana will be making is that she is pregnant with Rusev's child.

Lana stuns Rusev and aligns with Lashley

The Lana-Lashley-Rusev saga kicked off on the RAW season premiere and it seems like we are bound to get more of it in the coming days. The angle saw a returning Bobby Lashley and Lana getting together at the end of RAW's season premiere, while a helpless Rusev watched them from the ring. Soon after, Lana talked about her new-found love and stated that Rusev never had time for her, and spent all of his time playing videogames. For weeks on end, the three Superstars were featured in various segments on RAW, including a massage session and a restaurant altercation between Rusev and Lashley.

As per recent reports, Vince McMahon is happy with the negative response the storyline has been getting, and feels that the backlash is helping Lashley get more heel heat.

Also read: Vince McMahon's reaction to fan backlash to Lana-Lashley-Rusev angle

Lana's "shocking confession" revealed

The Manchester RAW tapings that took place this Friday saw Lana coming out to the ring and making a shocking confession. Lana stated that she is pregnant and the father is Rusev. The segment ended with Lashley beating down Rusev. As per reports, the segment was booed out of the building and the fans seemed to be having none of it.

Lana's pregnancy announcement was met with loud boos

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here and rate and comment what you thought of them!