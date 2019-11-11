WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's reaction to fan backlash to Lana-Lashley-Rusev angle

The controversial storyline is doing good numbers on social media

The reaction to the Lana-Rusev-Lashley storyline has been a mixed bag, with many fans bashing WWE for the same, but the videos have been garnering big numbers on Youtube and Twitter. Reportedly, Vince McMahon is happy with the storyline and believes that the negative reaction is helping Lashley get more heel heat.

Lana and Lashley kick off on-screen relationship

A short while ago, Rusev took on then-Universal Champion Seth Rollins in the main event of the season premiere of Monday Night RAW. The match didn't end in a way that the fans were expecting, as Bobby Lashley of all people came out and introduced Lana, Rusev's wife in real-life. Lashley and Lana professed their love in front of the whole world on live TV, while a stunned Rusev watched helplessly. Several weeks later, the angle is far from being over, and the new lovebirds are still together.

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW will see Lana making a shocking confession, as per an article on WWE's official website. If you've been keeping up with the storyline for the past few weeks, you must be aware that the angle is getting an incredibly negative reaction on social media, from fans and wrestlers alike. Recently, AEW's Jake Hager posted a tweet and asked Rusev to leave Lana and WWE. On the other hand, the videos featuring Lana, Lashley, and Rusev are bagging huge numbers on WWE's official Youtube and Twitter handles.

Vince McMahon's reaction to negative fan backlash

As per WrestlingNewsCo, Mr. McMahon is getting a kick out of the angle and he feels that the negative response that it is garnering is only getting more heel heat on Lashley. The source also stated that although Lashley has been getting the upper hand on Rusev lately, The Bulgarian Brute will get his chance to exact revenge. The rumors also suggest that the angle will continue at least for the next two months.

