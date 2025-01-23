Shawn Michaels may not show up at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event alone

Shawn Michaels will appear at Saturday Night's Main Event in his hometown of San Antonio this weekend to oversee the contract signing between the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. This was announced last week on SmackDown. However, in a surprise, The Heartbreak Kid may bring along backup - Oba Femi.

Lately, things have gone out of control between the two superstars who will collide in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis told Cody Rhodes that Shawn Michaels would be part of the contract signing to ensure things would stay calm.

Shawn might have observed all the action on the blue brand thus far and realized he could be in danger if he took a wrong step. Hence, he might not come alone and could bring the reigning NXT Champion Oba Femi with him for protection.

Kevin Owens has been out of control for months

The former Universal Champion had a heel turn back in early October at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event, where he assaulted Cody Rhodes, starting their rivalry. Since then, he has injured Randy Orton and has assaulted Rhodes and even SmackDown GM Nick Aldis.

Thus, to make sure that he will not be the recipient of a Piledriver, Shawn Michaels could bring Oba Femi with him to protect him from a likely KO assault.

Kevin Owens views a match with Shawn Michaels as a dream match

KO has previously referred to the possibility of him challenging Shawn Michaels to a match. He has called it his 'dream match,' even though he understands the challenges since the WWE legend has retired.

However, KO could come after the NXT boss and confront him at Saturday Night's Main Event, which could lead to a potential match at WrestleMania 41.

If WWE Creative went down that way, the match could be identical to the one between KO and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38, where the latter confronted the former Owens and then defeated him in a match at The Show of Shows.

It could open the way for Oba Femi's move to the main roster

Trick Williams is expected to move to the main roster after losing the NXT Championship to Oba Femi. Still, the latter could be the next in line to follow him, given his impressive stint on NXT.

Saturday Night's Main Event could be the perfect opportunity for WWE to tease a main roster move for Oba Femi. If he comes to Shawn Michaels' aid as his bodyguard, Femi could confront Kevin Owens, starting a feud with him.

And when the time is right for his main roster debut, the reigning NXT Champion could go after Kevin Owens and continue their feud either on RAW or SmackDown.

