Shawn Michaels must avoid major error with popular NXT name 

Shawn Michaels has earned major plaudits overseeing the creative on NXT with superstars such as Ilja Dragunov, Trick Williams, Roxanne Perez, and Lyra Valkyria shining. NXT Stand & Deliver well and truly delivered, but there's one star whose final appearance for the white and gold brand should have taken place at the event.

Carmelo Hayes has been in NXT since June 2021 and was part of the brand's 2.0 revamp. The A Champ has done all there is to do and the time is right for him to permanently make the jump to the main roster.

The 29-year-old already wowed fans on SmackDown when he appeared just before the Royal Rumble. He particularly impressed in a win against Grayson Waller and defeat to Kevin Owens in a WWE United States Championship No.1 contender tournament.

Many expected Hayes to become a fully-fledged member of the blue brand in his babyface role, but that wasn't the case. The former NXT Champion continued to be an active member of the developmental brand. Shawn Michaels must allow one of his top stars to join either RAW or SmackDown soon.

NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes has already earned Shawn Michaels' respect

Carmelo Hayes didn't start his WWE TV career on NXT but rather on 205 Live. This show was designated for high-flying cruiserweights and aired on the WWE Network.

However, Hayes wasn't too fond of continuously performing on 205 Live. He stands at 5ft10in and weighs 210 pounds, but this wasn't his main frustration.

The Massachusetts star earned Shawn Michaels' respect by making it clear he didn't want to be known as a '205 Live guy'.

"I remember talking to Shawn and I was telling Shawn straight up, I said, ‘Man, I really want to be a top guy. I don’t want to get like, nothing wrong with 205 Live. I know I’m undersized, but I don’t want to be a 205 Live guy.’ Shawn will even say to this day that he kind of respected that I had the b***s to come up to him and tell him that, and here we are." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Expand Tweet

The two-time North American Champion has enjoyed a stellar spell in the developmental brand with Shawn Michaels running things. But it's time for chief content officer Triple H to get his hands on Melo on the main roster.

Carmelo Hayes' feud with NXT star Trick Williams has become repetitive

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were one of the most beloved alliances on WWE's developmental brand. That was until it ended when the longest-reigning North American Champion in history turned on Williams. Their long-running rivalry appeared to end at Stand & Deliver in a barnburner of a main event in Philadelphia.

However, Hayes attacked his former friend on the episode following that Premium Live Event. It looks as though they're set to continue their feud, which is a wrong move made by Shawn Michaels.

Hayes should be starting a new HIM era on either RAW or SmackDown. His feud with Williams has run its course and he's already proven his talents on the main roster.

The WWE Draft takes place next week, and NXT stars are eligible to be drafted. There may not be anyone more exciting from developmental to battle it out with the likes of Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn or United States Champion Logan Paul than HIM.

