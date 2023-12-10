Shawn Michaels to pick former WWE champion as the final entrant in the US Title tournament? Exploring potential call-up 7 years in the making

Shawn Michaels has been doing a phenomenal job as the creative head of NXT. He might be preparing to send one of the top superstars of the developmental brand to the main roster next week.

The United States Title tournament has begun this week on SmackDown. WWE has created much hype regarding one of its mysterious participants who will lock horns with Grayson Waller on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

The mysterious NXT participant who could finally make his main roster debut after seven years is Tyler Bate. The 26-year-old has made quite a name for himself on the developmental brand.

He was one of the most foundational roster members of NKT UK and had a remarkable run in the company. Tyler Bate has seemingly reached his apogee on NXT and is on the verge of getting a main roster call-up.

Debuting on SmackDown in the US Title tournament could accentuate his career and give him momentum. Therefore, he could be the superstar Shawn Michaels handpick to send on the main roster.

The current report seems to indicate that Tyler Bate's main roster debut is on the horizon, as there have been talks about it backstage. It remains to be seen when and where the NXT star will make his presence felt.

Is Shawn Michaels furtively planning to sign CM Punk to NXT?

CM Punk is currently one of the hottest superstars in WWE. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis and RAW GM Adam Pearce have been trying every possible way to sign him to their respective rosters.

It appears that NXT's creative head, Shawn Michaels, is also in the same race. This week on SmackDown, Punk spoke about the offers he received from all the brands to sign an exclusive contract.

The 45-year-old revealed that HBK showed interest in bringing him to NXT, as he stated that he had a phone call scheduled with Shawn Michaels. However, the details of the call were not revealed.

Previously, in many interviews, Michaels showed interest in the Straight Edge Superstar. The WWE legend highlighted that CM Punk draws numbers and that he would love to have him in NXT.

Do you think there's a chance CM Punk signs with NXT? Sign off in the comments below.