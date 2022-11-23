"She was hitting on Steve" - When Stone Cold's wife confronted female WWE star backstage

In the early 2000s, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was married to former superstar Debra. His then-wife once got into a heated confrontation with Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson backstage after accusing her of hitting on her husband. Debra detailed the incident in an old shoot interview.

"I did that once to Torrie. She was hitting on Steve. That was more of a girl to girl, woman to woman, hitting on my husband, which all women can relate to that. I don't play that way. [...] I just grabbed her by the arm and was like 'hey, you need to come here right now and I just told her if she didn't stop I was gonna kick her butt. That was disrespectful. This is my husband. And she started crying. Yeah [she was with Billy Kidman at the time]. She was crying, her nose was running," Debra said. [From 6:50 to 7:55]

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Debra were married for three years. However, they officially divorced in 2003. That same year, Torrie Wilson tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and former WWE Superstar Billy Kidman. The couple spent about three years together before splitting and going their separate ways in 2006.

The Texas Rattlesnake is currently married to Kristin Feres. Meanwhile, Wilson is married to Revolution Golg founder and CEO Justin Tupper.

peterkidder @peterkidder Debra and Stone Cold Steve Austin Debra and Stone Cold Steve Austin https://t.co/ZwNwwTcX9I

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has been romantically linked with a few men in real life. Check out the list here.

The Undertaker's ex-wife also wanted to beat up WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson

Debra was not the only one to confront Torrie Wilson for allegedly hitting on Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In a video she posted on social media two years ago, the 47-year-old Hall of Famer recalled The Undertaker's ex-wife, Sara Frank, also wanting to beat her up. Wilson detailed the incident, dubbing the Undertaker's ex-wife "crazy."

"The Undertaker's ex-wife – she did attempt to beat me up. Ex-wife I said, ex. She was a little crazy. I'm just going to tell you she was batsh*t crazy, and she did think I liked somebody. Not her husband, she thought I liked somebody else and she wanted to beat me up because she thought I liked somebody else's husband. Which I didn't; That's not my game," she said. [H/T: 411Mania]

SoDuTw @SoDuTw Steve Austin discovering Vince McMahon talking to WCW's Torrie Wilson over a contract in the shower. Steve Austin discovering Vince McMahon talking to WCW's Torrie Wilson over a contract in the shower. https://t.co/LtRjbBah72

Torrie Wilson is one of a few female WWE Superstars who became fitness trainers. Check out the list here.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes