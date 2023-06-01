WWE SmackDown Women's champion Rhea Ripley is arguably the most dominant superstar in the division. She has drawn comparisons to Chyna, who many consider the most dominant female superstar of all time. At 26, The Eradicator has all the tools and time to surpass The Ninth Wonder of the World.

Not only does Ripley tower over nearly every other woman in the company, but she also stacks up to most male stars. Just like Chyna, The Eradicator has not been shy to get physical with the men, woman-handling everyone from Tozawa and Dominik Mysterio to Kevin Owens and 290-pound giant Luke Gallows. As a result, fans have grown desperate to see The Nightmare compete against the men.

Some want to know how she would match up to them, while others would love to see her receive much-deserved comeuppance.

Here are four male superstars who the WWE Universe wants to see square up against Rhea Ripley.

#4: Seth Rollins' hilarious interaction with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW sparked some intergender fantasy booking

jazi @RIPLEYBADSS

I want to match Seth vs Rhea for the World Heavyweight Championship I want to match Seth vs Rhea for the World Heavyweight Championship🔥 https://t.co/rOhoHy7goF

This past Monday on RAW, new World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins had a hilarious interaction with Rhea Ripley. As he teamed with AJ Styles against Finn Balor and Damian Priest in the night's main event, The Visionary rolled out of the ring and draped his arm over The Eradicator. It took Ripley a second to realize that it was him, after which she hilariously recoiled in horror.

It reminded fans of a classic Survivor Series 2006 moment between Shawn Michaels and Melina, getting the two legends trending online. It also sent the WWE Universe into fantasy booking mode, churning out potential matches like Rollins vs Dominik Mysterio and Ripley vs Becky Lynch.

One interesting matchup that was suggested from the duo's interactions on the night was The Visionary vs The Eradicator. We may never see it on WWE TV, but what a Title vs Title match that would be!

#3: Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa's tense face-off on WWE RAW recently had fans buzzing

Fresh off mixed campaigns at WrestleMania 39, The Bloodline, and The Judgment Day faced off on the April 18, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. The two factions seemed to size each other up in a tense meeting as Paul Heyman attempted to smooth over relations. They eventually struck an uneasy deal to "take care" of each other's Backlash foes that night, but the teased tension wasn't lost on fans.

The face-off that intrigued the WWE Universe most was between Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa. The Eradicator and The Street Champion stared each other down so intensely that The Wise Man had to switch Sikoa with Jey Uso. Ripley would not be deterred, following the former North American champion to continue the staredown.

Naturally, fans went wild, with half pitching a romantic storyline for the two and the other half wanting these forces of destruction to have a hard-hitting banger match. WWE on FOX's Twitter account even referenced the potential match, with many fans choosing it over a potential 17th World Championship for John Cena! And they were only half-joking!

#2: Rhea Ripley to dethrone Roman Reigns?

💙🔞𝐊𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐒𝐌𝐎𝐃𝐄𝐔𝐒 🔞💙 @kayisdying WWE @WWE You love to see it. You love to see it. https://t.co/TBSP5cFbNe u see how we already have multiple reasons for a rhea ripley vs roman reigns feud right? GIVE IT TO ME 🗣️🗣️🗣️ twitter.com/WWE/status/166… u see how we already have multiple reasons for a rhea ripley vs roman reigns feud right? GIVE IT TO ME 🗣️🗣️🗣️ twitter.com/WWE/status/166…

Speaking of The Bloodline stars that could "get the business" from Rhea Ripley, one that has got fans excited is none other than The Head of the Table himself, Roman Reigns. Both champions are so dominant in their respective divisions that it may take months for the company to build up challengers worthy enough of dethroning them. They are so far ahead of their peers that it sometimes gets boring to fantasy-book them.

So why not fantasy-book them against each other? Imagine Ripley bodyslamming and clotheslining The Tribal Chief like she has Luke Gallows and Kevin Owens in recent months! What about Reigns Samoan dropping and Superman-punching The Eradicator? What a hard-hitting spectacle it would be! Like Wonder Woman vs Superman come to life!

#1: The WWE Universe desperately wants to see Randy Orton deliver an RKO to Rhea Ripley

The male Superstar who fans want to see Rhea Ripley face the most is Randy Orton. The fourteen-time WWE World Champion has been known to lay the smackdown on female superstars who squared off against him. The likes of Stephanie McMahon, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, and Beth Phoenix have all been on the receiving end of RKOs after squaring off with The Viper.

This is something many would like to see happen to The Eradicator after she has gotten away with attacking male superstars so many times. To the disappointment of the WWE Universe, these contenders have shown restraint. As a result, The Apex Predator has risen to the top of fans' wishlists of male stars to fight The Nightmare.

If Orton ever returns to the ring, we really hope to see what unfolds when he faces the SmackDown Women's Champion.

