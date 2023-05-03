"She's smoking hot" - When Ex-WWE star confessed to falling in love with Katy Perry

Several WWE Superstars have admitted to having crushes on famous celebrities. For example, Alexa Bliss previously disclosed that she had feelings for Leonardo DiCaprio growing up. Meanwhile, The Miz was attracted to Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

In an episode of WWE Inbox in 2015, former superstar Adam Rose confessed to "falling in love" with Katy Perry. He picked her as his "celebrity valentine" because she was "smoking hot."

"[Who would be your celebrity Valentine?] Katy Perry hands down 'coz she's smoking hot and I fell in love," he said. [0:21 - 0:29]

Rose also expressed his desire to kiss the American pop star in another episode a year earlier.

"[Who do you want to kiss on New Year's Eve?] Of course Katy Perry. She's hot. Katy hello!" Rose disclosed.[0:24 - 0:30]

A former superstar previously kissed Katy Perry. Check out the story here.

Adam Rose left WWE in 2016

After competing for several years on the independent circuit, Adam Rose signed with the Stamford-based company in 2010. He spent nearly four years in developmental before making his main roster debut in 2014 on Monday Night RAW.

However, Rose's run on the main roster lasted only two years. In May 2016, he requested his release and left the company. In an interview with Ryan Satin about a month later, the 43-year-old explained why he departed the promotion.

"It was a mutual thing. Honestly, I had just hit too many problems back to back. My mistakes or not, guilty or not? It was starting to look really bad. It was just the best choice for everyone involved and the WWE and I knew that. Adam Rose never quite took off in the WWE! Is it the company's fault, or my fault? Probably a bit of both. (...) Honestly, I am happy to leave. It was time. I wanted to be home more," he said. (H/T TheSportster)

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Do you remember WWE Superstar Adam Rose?



He looks slightly different now... Do you remember WWE Superstar Adam Rose?He looks slightly different now... https://t.co/sgHKjKCNN1

Whatever happened to Adam Rose? Check out the details here.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes