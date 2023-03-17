"Bon appetit baby" - When Ex-WWE star kissed Katy Perry

While Katy Perry is one of the most famous singers in the world, WWE legend The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) has become a Hollywood megastar over the past two decades. In May 2017, The Brahma Bull hosted Saturday Night Live. Meanwhile, Perry was the musical guest on the same episode of the show.

Ahead of the show, The Rock filmed a promo with the 38-year-old singer. He announced that he was hosting the episode with "the edible Katy Perry." The wrestling legend then planted a kiss on Perry's cheek, which left her looking confused. The two then had a play on words referencing some of Perry's famous songs.

"I kissed a girl and I liked it," The Rock said. "Bon appetit baby," Perry responded. "You're my California girl," The Brahma Bull added. "Ohh, maybe one too many," the singer replied. "Firework!" the WWE legend continued. "Feels a little forced," Perry commented. [0:05 - 0:13]

Although Perry never competed in WWE, she once met the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, and former Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon in 2014. The Billion Dollar Princess posted a photo of herself and The Game with Perry at a concert on Facebook. In the caption, Stephanie thanked the singer for making their daughter's birthday "truly unforgettable."

Another top singer is a fan of WWE legend The Rock

While The Rock hosted SNL with Katy Perry, he recently met another top singer who is a big fan of his. During an appearance on NikkieTutorials on YouTube in 2021, 16-time Grammy Award winner Adele expressed her desire to meet her childhood wrestling hero, The Brahma Bull.

Earlier this year, Adele's dream finally came true as she met The Rock at the 65th Grammy Awards after Trevor Noah introduced the two stars during the event. Later that night, the WWE legend presented Adele with the best pop solo performance Grammy, dubbing her his "best friend'.

