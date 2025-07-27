Sheamus to bring back controversial WWE star after 9-year absence following SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Sheamus is currently feuding with Rusev on Monday Night RAW. The Bulgarian Brute returned to the Stamford-based promotion after WrestleMania 41. After running over Otis and Akira Tozawa on the red brand, the former AEW star began his storyline with Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior finally defeated him on the latest episode of RAW.

The next thing Sheamus might do in WWE could be bringing back his former teammate, Alberto El Patron (formerly known as Alberto Del Rio), to the company. He could re-form the League of Nations, a former heel group, which came into existence in November 2015. It had four members: Sheamus, Rusev, Del Rio, and Wade Barrett.

Del Rio seemingly left AAA after losing a match to El Mesias this week. The former WWE star had put his career in the promotion on the line in the match and was forced to leave after losing the bout. Before this, he lost the AAA Mega Championship to El Hijo del Vikingo last month.

After his final match, Del Rio had an emotional moment in the ring. The veteran's exit from AAA could lead to his WWE return. The 48-year-old left the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2016. He was previously released from the company after a controversy in 2014. He came back in 2015, but his run was short-lived.

During his second stint, he was part of Sheamus' heel stable, The League of Nations. Since Sheamus, Rusev, and Barrett are currently in WWE, Del Rio's return could lead to the Irish star re-forming the League of Nations. Although the group had a six-month run, it did manage to generate heat.

If Del Rio returns after SummerSlam, he will be rejoining the Stamford-based promotion after nine years. The former WWE Champion can initially be part of the League of Nations with Sheamus, but can later betray him along with Rusev to teach The Celtic Warrior a lesson. This could allow Wade Barrett to don his wrestling gear once again, and leave the commentary team to help his friend.

The four stars can eventually lock horns in a blockbuster tag team match. As of now, this is mere speculation, and all eyes are on Alberto Del Rio's next move.

Alberto Del Rio once said he wants to have a final wrestling match in WWE

Although Alberto Del Rio hasn't been seen on WWE TV in years, he still wants to have his final wrestling match in the promotion. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last September, the former World Heavyweight Champion said that he would be lying if he said he didn't want to come back.

"I know they know what I'm doing or what I've been doing all these years, especially these past 16 months, and I'm hoping that after seeing the best version of Alberto Del Rio, because I'm in a fantastic place and moment right now, I hope after all that hard work they decide one day to make the call because I would be lying if I don't tell you or tell the fans that that's my biggest dream to go back there and have one last run and retire, finally, hanging my boots after a match in the WWE against one of my favorite wrestlers, whoever it is." [4:51 – 5:44]

Del Rio added that he was on good terms with former chairman Vince McMahon, but he didn't know how things were with the current management. At present, Triple H is the head booker on the main roster, and he could ultimately decide if he wants the former World Heavyweight Champion back in the company.

