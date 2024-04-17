Sheamus must revive 3-year-old feud to retain his current WWE spot following RAW return 

After months of anticipation, Sheamus made his impactful comeback on Monday Night RAW this week where he defeated Ivar in a singles bout. The return of The Celtic Warrior also received a tremendous amount of reaction from the live crowd in Montreal, Canada.

Following the show, the company posted a digital exclusive interview with the Irishman, where he put the whole RAW roster on notice, which also includes current World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

Even many fans also started predicting a showdown between Damian and Sheamus due to the heated history between these two. For those unaware, back in 2021 both 46-year-old star and Priest were involved in a heated rivalry and wrestled in a series of matches.

Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss the reasons why the former US Champion must revive his three-year-old feud with Damian Priest following his return to the red brand.

To bring their rivalry to full circle

As Sheamus and Damian Priest already have a bad blood history, a rejuvenation of their rivalry will bring their story to a complete full circle. Even the recent bookings of the Chief Content Officer Triple H are also a significant validation that The Game loves long-term storylines which increase the likelihood of the renewal of their old feud.

Also with the revitalization of their three-year-old vendetta, The Cerebral Assassin will be able to put another long-term storyline in front of the WWE Universe.

To bring Sheamus into the World Title scenario

A resurgence of the old rivalry between The Celtic Warrior and the Archer of Infamy will also help the Stamford-based promotion to bring the 46-year-old star back into the World Title scenario.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see the veteran either interrupting or confronting The Judgment Day member in the upcoming weeks. Upon their interaction, Sheamus might demand a World Title shot by laying down a challenge in front of Damian.

Bringing back the veteran into the World Title scenario will also aid the former US Champion to retain his main event spot in the company.

A solid match for Damian Priest's title reign

Damian Priest is currently set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso as the former Right Hand Man won the number one contenders match to gain the World Title shot. However, it seems tough that Priest will lose his title that early.

So with this, a feud with The Celtic Warrior will not only bring their story full circle but also help the company to add another solid banger match to Damian's World title reign.

This aids The Judgment Day member to make his title reign more interesting and to give quality matches to the fans.

