Sheamus reveals ridiculous idea for his look that WWE creative pitched

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Sheamus

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Sheamus made his return to the squared circle recently at a special "house party" event, held by WWE to celebrate the promotion's new partnership with BT Sport.

The Celtic Warrior recently sat down with TalkSPORT, and revealed that bringing back his old look was something that he wanted to do. Sheamus added that the WWE creative suggested a bunch of ridiculous ideas for a new look, before he went with his old one.

"Yeah, it was something I wanted to do. Mate, I got these notebooks of ideas from creative with like, a small mustache, and suspenders and my hair go over to the side…it looked almost exactly like Jack Gallagher from 205 Live and I said ‘you know, we have a person who looks just like this here, right?’ Man, if I did, any of it any of those pictures, I’d just be done! I would have been toast. The amount of slaggings (abuse) I would have gotten.. and that would have just been off my granny! It was just terrible."

Sheamus teased his in-ring return way back in late November, when he appeared in a vignette, showing off his old look. He recently teased saving Shorty G from The Revival on SmackDown Live, but then ended up delivering a Brogue Kick to him.