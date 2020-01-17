John Cena reveals conversations he has been having with himself for three years

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

John Cena

WWE veteran John Cena recently sat down with Collider and discussed a bunch of topics in regards to his career. Cena revealed that he has been having conversations with himself for the past three years, and added that he's at peace with where he's standing currently.

Cena reflected back on having said that he wants to take on the role of a mentor somewhere down the line. The 16-time World Champion said that he doesn't want to be a part of a scenario where a fan pays good money to watch him and feel sorry for him.

“That’s been three years of hard conversations with that dude looking back in the mirror and I’m at peace with where it’s at. I want to contribute where I can. I’ve even talked about coaching or mentoring. Like I said, it’s the environment I feel the most fluid, so I can sit down and talk to you about WWE as long as you want to talk, but what I don’t want to do is take somebody who has spent 50 bucks on a ticket for themselves, their partner, their families, they bought souvenirs, they bought popcorn and paid for parking and have look at me like, ‘He used to be something.’ You know?”

Also read: Sheamus defeats RAW Champion in first WWE match in 9 months

It has been a long while since Cena stopped being a mainstay in WWE. 2019 was the first year since 2002 that didn't see Cena wrestling in a WWE PPV. He did make a bunch of appearances though, including a WrestleMania 35 segment with Elias, and his rap battle against The Usos at RAW Reunion.