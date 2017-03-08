Shelton Benjamin injury update: Doctors ready to clear the Superstar if he reaches weight-lifting targets

Shelton Benjamin looks to be well on his way toward recovery.

Shelton Benjamin is one of the best athletes in professional wrestling. (* Credits- WWE.com)

What’s the story?

After parting ways with the WWE back in 2010, Shelton Benjamin was all set to make his comeback to the WWE in July of last year. On the July 26th episode of SmackDown, a segment aired promoting Benjamin’s return to WWE.

However, in August it was revealed that ‘The Gold Standard’ suffered a gruesome shoulder injury that’ll keep him on the shelf for months.

All you Gold Standard fans out there need not worry anymore as Benjamin has alluded to a return to the squared circle in April of this year, stating that his doctors are ready to clear him for competition, on the condition that he re-build his shoulder and reach a specified amount of weight-lifting targets. Here’s the tweet:

My doc said bench 300lbs by April you have any hope of being released to perform. I said "is that all"?motivation-@CTFletcherISYMF pic.twitter.com/4wjjK5RBYa — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) March 7, 2017

Now mind you, injury-rehab routinely involves the doctors setting well-planned out targets for the athlete’s recovery and as far as Shelton is concerned, his reputation as one of pro-wrestling’s best athletes is well-deserved.

Considering that, his 300-pound bench press target seems to be nothing new for the former University of Minnesota amateur wrestler.

In case you didn’t know...

Shelton Benjamin is a former WWE and ROH (Ring Of Honor) tag-team champion, having also held the WWE United States and Intercontinental Championships. ‘The Gold Standard’ has performed for notable promotions such as ROH, NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) and of course, the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Benjamin suffered a torn rotator cuff in July of last year and has been rehabilitating his injury ever since. After several months of rehab, Benjamin finally seems to be on the path to recovery, as evidenced by his participation in several pro-wrestling seminars where Shelton is featured as a part of the coaching faculty. Check it out:

Minneapolis MN I'll be home to do a seminar on 3/8. pic.twitter.com/jmyMArnYSn — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) February 28, 2017

After more than six months of recovery from a serious shoulder injury, the WWE Medical team seems to have set a two-month target for The Gold Standard to hit the weights and regain his form. And if the man himself is to be believed, benching 300 pounds is no big deal at all!

What’s next?

Promos of Benjamin’s return were aired on SmackDown last year and he’s reportedly confirmed being still under contract with the blue brand. We can expect The Gold Standard to return by April or May.

Sportskeeda’s take

Benjamin truly is one of the better talents to have performed in the professional wrestling business especially in the early to mid-2000s. Now although he may be a bit past his athletic prime, his veteran savvy and in-ring brilliance could definitely benefit the WWE, especially as a mid-carder on the blue brand’s weekly shows.

Another option is re-igniting his old rivalries with John Cena and The Miz after his return, or perhaps, a matchup of pure technical brilliance with AJ Styles. A fan can dream damn it!

Here’s wishing Shelton Benjamin a quick and speedy recovery.

