Shinsuke Nakamura and 3 other WWE stars who desperately need a manager

This past week on WWE RAW, Baron Corbin finally returned to television. However, the former King of the Ring didn't come alone; Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) accompanied him to the ring as his new manager.

On his first night back, Corbin defeated Dolph Ziggler. While it may be too soon to say for sure, the character change, with JBL as manager, could be the catalyst for a brighter and more prosperous future for the former US Champion.

Baron Corbin is just one of many WWE Superstars in the locker room that needed a character change and a credible mouthpiece. Here, we look at four other stars who desperately need a manager.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura's mic skills could be compensated for with a manager

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the main roster's most charismatic and talented additions. Nakamura is called "The King of Strong Style" because he boasts an impressive in-ring arsenal with painful wrestling and submission maneuvers.

While there is no denying his charisma and in-ring talent, Nakamura's promo-cutting skills leave much to be desired. This is primarily due to his limited English-speaking skills. Mic skills are essential for connecting with the fanbase. Therefore, his compromised ability on the mic must be compensated for.

However, there is a simple solution to this conundrum: Get Nakamura an equally enthusiastic manager. Rick Boogs would be the best candidate, for he helped the Japanese star become relevant during the pandemic. The King of Strong Style won the Intercontinental Championship with Boogs by his side.

Furthermore, in 2019, Sami Zayn aligned himself with Nakamura. The manager added a nice touch to the former IC Champion's character, and WWE could pull off something similar with Shinsuke Nakamura again.

#3. Matt Riddle may benefit from a manager

Matt Riddle has struggled without Randy Orton

Since Randy Orton suffered a back injury, Matt Riddle's character has taken a significant hit. The Original Bro still uses his tag team partner's signature maneuvers, and the comedic appeal of his persona has largely disappeared.

Seth Rollins brought out a different side of Matt Riddle, but The King of Bros lost the final rubber match to The Visionary when he unsuccessfully challenged Rollins for the US Title. One might think that bringing Orton back is a viable solution to adding an extra layer of mystique and freshness to Riddle's character.

However, The Viper's back injury was worse than initially feared, and there is no definite timeline for his return. Therefore, the former US Champion will be without his friend for a long time. If Riddle hopes to break out of his veteran partner's shadow, he needs a character change.

That is where a manager comes in to help revitalize The Original Bro's character. MVP brought out a different side of Bobby Lashley, leading the All Mighty to a WWE Championship reign. Someone like Titus O'Neil could do the honors for Riddle, channeling his energy usefully and making him a bigger star.

#2. WWE's Monster of Monsters Braun Strowman may need a master to control his rage

In September, after more than a year away from the company, Braun Strowman finally returned to WWE, running roughshod over the entire tag team division. Since then, Strowman has tussled with The Alpha Academy.

The Monster of Monsters' fury is unrestrained right now, but it isn't being used as effectively as it should. In April 2017, Strowman went on an absolute rampage. From tipping over ambulances to imploding rings, he did it all. He was a loner then. However, he was once a member of The Wyatt Family as Bray Wyatt's "Black Sheep."

As The Black Sheep, Strowman became an indomitable force as Wyatt knew how to control him and channel his fury. If WWE is hoping for a mini-Wyatt Family reunion, they could have the returning Bray do the same for the Monster of Monsters and help him channel his fury.

#1. Austin Theory needs someone to give him on-screen support

If there is one person who has suffered under Triple H's regime, it is Austin Theory. When Vince McMahon was in creative control, Mr. Money in the Bank was heavily pushed and protected. It was during McMahon's last months with the company that he won the US Championship and the prestigious briefcase.

Hunter has not treated Theory the same way. A-Town Down had two consecutive failed cash-ins at SummerSlam and WWE Clash at the Castle. His win-loss record has been abysmal lately, with his last significant victory coming on the August 15 edition on RAW over Dolph Ziggler.

The bonafide presence of an authority figure helped him rise dramatically. Vince McMahon's support made Theory feel like a huge deal. The 77-year-old may be retired, but his daughter is still around. Stephanie McMahon could make an on-screen return to reaffirm support for the former US Champion.

With someone as powerful as the co-CEO of WWE backing him, Theory would gain a considerable surge in confidence.

