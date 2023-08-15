Shinsuke Nakamura may have revealed his deeply personal plans to Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins was on-hand to respond to his attack at the hands of Shinsuke Nakamura this week on WWE RAW, but in the process, he handed The Japanese star a match for his World Heavyweight Championship.

The two men then shook hands after Rollins requested he did so and left the ring. However, as he extended his hand, Nakamura whispered something to Rollins to distract him from singing his song and leave him open for another Kinshasa.

The WWE Universe has speculated about what could have been said from things about Rollins' wife, his daughter, and even his fashion sense. There are several things that the current World Champion cares about, but there is nothing that Nakamura himself has as collateral.

Nakamura could have made this clear to Rollins that Payback is still a few weeks away, and he has plenty of time to ensure that the people in his life pay before Rollins does, but the champion himself will never be able to get revenge because he is a loner.

Will Nakamura drag Seth Rollins' family into their WWE feud?

Rollins' daughter has been on the road with WWE since her parents returned, but the couple has attempted to keep her away from the spotlight as much as possible.

It could be argued that including family in storylines makes it much more personal and would give this match the build-up it deserves. Ultimately, it depends on whether or not Becky Lynch would be happy to work with her husband and bring her three-year-old daughter onto national TV.

This would have been enough to stop Seth in his tracks and could be Nakamura's game plan to ensure Rollins isn't on his game at Payback.

