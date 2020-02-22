Shinsuke Nakamura shares update on his injury from tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro taking on Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman and Elias in a Symphony of Destruction match. In such kind of a stipulation, the ringside gets strewn around with musical instruments such as guitars, basses, pianos and tambourines which Superstars can use to beat each other.

Braun Strowman got the pinfall victory for his team after he delivered a running powerslam on Nakamura on top of a piano and then covered him for the win. However, that spot landed Nakamura with a nasty injury and he was seen to be bleeding from the back of his head.

The King of Strong Style received medical attention while he lay prone at ringside and later he took to Instagram to share photos of him getting nursed with Cesaro and Sami Zayn standing both nearby with a concerned look on their face.

Nakamura accompanied the post with a caption where he tells the WWE Universe to not worry. He joked that he is tough but the piano was the toughest and he and Strowman could not beat it.

It is interesting to note that the first-ever Symphony of Destruction match took place on RAW back in 2018 between Braun Strowman and Elias.

We at Sportskeeda wish Shinsuke Nakamura a speedy recovery.