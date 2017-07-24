Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin - WWE Battleground 2017 Results and Analysis

Baron Corbin faced Shinsuke Nakamura in a huge singles match at WWE Battleground.

The second match of Battleground ended in a shocking way!

Baron Corbin and Shinsuke stared each other down before Nakamura went on the offensive. The two traded punches but The Artist took control early. Both wrestlers mocked each other but then Corbin took Nakamura down followed by a flurry of kicks. Corbin caught his opponent in a bear hug and The Artist seemed almost helpless for a minute before reversing into a triangle lock but Corbin managed to pick him up off his feet. Corbin went for a pin but failed to get the count.

The match proceeded outside the ring as Nakamura got knocked around for a bit. Nakamura was caught in another bear hug as they returned to the ring. The Artist retaliated with his elbows to the head of Corbin and managed to get out. Shinsuke went for repeated kicks and a solid dropkick takes Corbin down onto the canvas. Nakamura assumed control but failed to get a pinfall over Corbin. The strikes continued as neither men wanted to back down. Corbin hit Nakamura with a big clothesline as Nakamura fell to the canvas. Corbin's suplex was countered into a few knees from Nakamura to the head and a suplex to follow. Nakamura went for the Kinshasa but Corbin reversed it into a deep six.

The two traded even more strikes before The Artist caught Corbin in a backstabber. Nakamura was setting up for another Kinshasa but Corbin caught him with a serious low blow causing the match to end in The Artist's favour with a disqualification.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Baron Corbin via DQ.

Corbin returned to the ring after the match was over and hit Nakamura with the End of Days before walking out.