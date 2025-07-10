Shocking AJ Lee announcement; Roman Reigns to return? 5 Things WWE could announce on SmackDown

This Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown will be the go-home edition of the blue brand's show ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event XL and Evolution. It could also be the start of the proper buildup for SummerSlam, which is less than a month away.

General manager Nick Aldis could make a few announcements this Friday, just like what Adam Pearce did on RAW this past Monday. Could it involve shocking news about Roman Reigns or even a potential update on AJ Lee? Let's look at five things WWE could announce this Friday on SmackDown:

#5. AJ Lee to be part of WWE Evolution Battle Royal?

The Evolution Battle Royal has started to take shape after several participants were announced on RAW and NXT. More could get added this Friday on SmackDown, though Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Giulia, and Candice LeRae have already been confirmed on Tuesday's NXT show.

With AJ Lee teasing an appearance and ticket sales not being good, maybe the company could announce her return and participation in the Battle Royal. That could drive more interest in the show and sell the remaining tickets. It will also surely be a headline-making announcement that could go viral on so many platforms.

#4. Roman Reigns' return date may be announced

Another big name missing heading into SummerSlam 2025 is Roman Reigns, who has not been seen since getting attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania 41. The OTC is no longer a full-time WWE Superstar, but his presence has surely been missed.

Reigns is also set to miss more time due to filming the Street Fighter movie. However, it won't be surprising if he gets announced for an appearance at SummerSlam. Maybe he could be a special guest referee for the possible match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

After what happened at WrestleMania 41, one potential direction is a heavily anticipated Shield-related grudge match between Reigns and Rollins for next year's WrestleMania.

#3. Nick Aldis may announce a tournament to determine the No. 1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship

The Wyatt Sicks are set to challenge the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship this Friday on SmackDown. If there are no outside shenanigans, a clean finish could happen and pave the way for a tournament to determine the new number-one contenders.

There are six teams currently active on the blue brand: #DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, Los Garza, Andrade and Rey Fenix, and a combination of any members of MFTs. Maybe Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso get included, plus a wildcard team from NXT.

Another way is to just have qualifying Triple Threat Tag Team Matches to determine two number-one contenders for a potential multi-team match at SummerSlam.

#2. The company may announce the WWE Draft schedule or the opening of the Transfer Window

One of the missing key events of this year is the WWE Draft. There are rumors that it may happen after SummerSlam, but it will be smart on the company's part to announce it in advance. It helps create buildup and anticipation, plus potential storylines.

But if WWE doesn't want a draft, it could just open another Transfer Window. The company had one back in December, which can be called the winter Transfer Window, like in football. It can call the window from August to September the summer Transfer Window, which is also the same thing in football.

#1. Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu for the US Championship at SummerSlam

With John Cena busy filming a new movie with Eric Andre for Netflix, the biggest men's title on SmackDown is Solo Sikoa's United States Championship. Jacob Fatu pinned the new champ last Friday on SmackDown in a tag team match before the rest of Solo's MFT attacked The Samoan Werewolf and Jimmy Uso.

Nick Aldis could make the Night of Champions rematch official for SummerSlam, with Solo putting Jacob through a gauntlet weekly. The Tribal Wolf could take on JC Mateo next, followed by Tonga Loa and then Talla Tonga. It's one of the best feuds on television today, with Solo slowly turning into a hilarious yet menacing character.

