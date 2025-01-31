Shocking betrayal; major record to be broken? - 4 things Jacob Fatu could do at WWE Royal Rumble

Jacob Fatu made his WWE debut last year and has become a dominant force as a member of Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa was defeated by Roman Reigns earlier this month on WWE RAW's debut on Netflix in a Tribal Combat match.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will take place tomorrow night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches will earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

Listed below are four things Jacob Fatu can do during Royal Rumble 2025.

#4. Jacob Fatu could eliminate Solo Sikoa at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Jacob Fatu has been a loyal soldier to Solo Sikoa and has served admirably as The Enforcer of The Bloodline. However, the former MLW star may have been unimpressed with Sikoa's effort in the Tribal Combat match earlier this month on RAW and could be planning to betray him.

Fatu and Sikoa could work together in the Men's Royal Rumble match tomorrow night to gain an advantage. However, The Samoan Werewolf may decide to betray Solo during the match and send him flying over the top rope.

#3. The veteran could win the Men's Royal Rumble

The Bloodline became much more powerful once Jacob Fatu was made a member of the faction. Fatu showed a glimpse of what he was capable of during his brutal attack on Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend.

The 32-year-old could take a major step in his career as a WWE Superstar by winning the Men's Royal Rumble match tomorrow night. If Cody Rhodes defeats Kevin Owens in the Ladder match at the PLE to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship, Fatu could challenge The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

#2. He could eliminate Roman Reigns from the Men's Royal Rumble match

SmackDown - Source: Getty

Roman Reigns will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match tomorrow night in Indianapolis. Paul Heyman interrupted Cody Rhodes earlier this month on SmackDown to inform him that Reigns would be coming after the title once again.

Jacob Fatu could put an end to Reigns' quest to become champion by hurling him over the top rope during the Men's Royal Rumble match. Fatu and Reigns may then enter into a rivalry following the PLE, leading to a potential marquee match at The Show of Shows later this year.

#1. Jacob Fatu could break the record for the most eliminations

Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar currently share the record for most eliminations during a Royal Rumble match. Strowman's record-setting performance occurred during the Greatest Royal Rumble match in 2018, and there were 50 WWE stars in the match. Lesnar eliminated 13 stars during the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2020 before Drew McIntyre hit him with a Claymore that sent him over the top rope.

Jacob Fatu could break Lesnar and Strowman's record during the Men's Royal Rumble match tomorrow night. Even if the veteran does not win the match, fans will remember that he broke the record and view him as a viable option to become Undisputed WWE Champion moving forward.

