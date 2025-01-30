4 directions for WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu after he destroyed Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event

Jacob Fatu signed with WWE last year, making his debut on an episode of SmackDown in June. Since arriving, Fatu became the powerhouse muscle behind Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline.

Trending

The WWE Universe is still recovering from the chaos that we witnessed this past weekend, at Saturday Night's Main Event. While Jey Uso and Gunther took center stage in the main event, Jacob Fatu dropped a lot of jaws when he decimated Braun Strowman. The results of this event left fans wondering what's next for the Samoan Warewolf.

This is our list of four possible directions for Jacob Fatu after he destroyed Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event:

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

#4 - Jacob Fatu could challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship

In late 2021, WWE created the NIL program known as "Next In Line," which is designed to support and develop college athletes who have dreams of becoming professional wrestlers. One of the first stars to join the Stamford-based promotion through this process was NXT Champion Oba Femi.

Oba Femi won the NXT title after winning a triple threat main event at New Year's Evil. He is the first NIL alumni to win a WWE title and is now the face of the black and silver brand.

The Nigerian star has an impressive 6'6", 300-plus pound in-ring presence. There are not many stars on the NXT roster who pose much of a threat to Oba. With that said, Jacob Fatu could give the champion a run for his money if the company decides to start the Samoan Warewolf's big push in the promotion with the developmental title.

#3 - Fatu could dethrone Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE United States Title

After being drafted to SmackDown last year, Shinsuke Nakamura essentially disappeared for several months. During this time, Nakamura took a trip back to Tokyo and competed at the NOAH New Year event. WWE has a working partnership with Pro Wrestling NOAH that enabled the veteran to make occasional appearances with the Japanese-based company.

Shinsuke Nakamura made his in-ring return in WWE last November, attacking LA Knight on SmackDown. He would go on to defeat Knight at Survivor Series, becoming the new United States Champion.

LA Knight recently challenged Nakamura in an attempt to regain the U.S. Title. However, Jacob Fatu attacked The Megastar, spoiling his opportunity. This could be a sign that Jacob wants a shot at the strap himself.

#2 - Fatu declares himself the new Tribal Chief with new recruits?

WWE announced the signing of Jacob Fatu last April. A few months later, he made his presence known when he attacked Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton on SmackDown. These actions solidified Fatu as the newest member of Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline.

After losing the Tribal Combat Match on RAW's Netflix premiere, Solo Sikoa's future seems uncertain. If he completely distances himself from The Bloodline, Jacob Fatu could take charge, possibly bringing in new blood.

For months now, there have been rumors of Hikuleo debuting. This could be the perfect opportunity to bring in the real-life brother of Tama and Tanga.

#1 - Jacob Fatu turns babyface and goes after Solo Sikoa?

During an in-ring segment on a recent episode of SmackDown, Solo dropped the microphone and left without saying a word. He made his impromptu exit through the crowd, leaving Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu seemingly confused.

Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu went to war on the latest Saturday Night's Main Event. At one point Fatu snapped and tossed the referee out of the ring, leading to a disqualification. Jacob then went on to decimate Braun, leaving him in a puddle of his blood.

The crowd ironically cheered for Fatu, which was a shock to many. It's obvious now that the WWE Universe wants to get behind the Samoan Warewolf. This could lead to a babyface turn and a possible feud with Solo Sikoa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback