Shocking confession, top contender for new title? - 4 directions for Naomi after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Title on RAW

Naomi is a veteran of WWE. During her first run with the company from 2009 to 2022, she went from being a valet to becoming a multiple-time Women's Champion.

In 2022, she walked out of the company alongside her then-tag team partner, Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone), over creative differences. Naomi returned to WWE last year following a successful run in TNA Wrestling, and since then, she has become one of the stars of the Stamford-based company.

Last year, the real-life Bloodline member replaced Jade Cargill as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair. Unfortunately, Naomi lost the tag title on RAW last night. The Glow and Belair failed to defeat The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

With Naomi losing the Women's Tag Team Title, it is natural to wonder what might be next. This article will take a look at four directions for the former SmackDown Women's Champion following her tough loss on RAW.

Below are four directions for Naomi after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on RAW.

#4. Naomi and Bianca Belair could try to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team Title

Bianca Belair has been the face of WWE's Women's Tag Team Championship division over the past year or so. Be it with Jade Cargill or Naomi, she has been in the title picture or the champion constantly.

Naomi and Bianca can't be happy about losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Title. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez arguably only won the coveted title, thanks to interference from Dominik Mysterio.

The direction for Naomi moving forward may be the same as it has been. She and The EST could try to regain the Women's Tag Team Title. This could lead to a major tag team match at WrestleMania. Win or lose, it would make sense for the pair to try to regain the coveted belts.

#3. She could confess her role in the attack on Jade Cargill

WWE fans haven't seen Jade Cargill in around three months. The Storm was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair but was later found brutally assaulted backstage on top of a car.

Many fans have speculated that Bianca Belair or Naomi could be responsible for the attack. In fact, there is a chance that both are responsible for taking out the former AEW star. That, of course, is unconfirmed for now.

In what could be a big moment, Jade Cargill could return only for Naomi to confess that she played a role in the assault that took The Storm out of action. This would mean The Glow turns heel, potentially alongside Belair, which would be bad news for Cargill and the rest of the women's division.

#2. Naomi could try to become the Women's United States Champion

The WWE Women's United States Championship is one of the newest belts introduced by the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. The first-ever champion was crowned on the return edition of Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024.

Chelsea Green holds the distinct honor of being the first and, thus far, only Women's United States Champion in WWE history. She won the title by winning a tournament where she last defeated Michin. Months later, she and the former Mia Yim are still at one another's throats.

If Naomi is done with the Women's Tag Team Title, but isn't responsible for Jade Cargill's attack, she could focus on solo gold. In this instance, The Glow could try to become the second-ever Women's United States Champion. If anybody can get past the dangerous duo of Chelsea and Piper Niven, it will probably be the former TNA star. Could she win the gold?

#1. She could attempt to win the NXT Women's Championship for the first time ever

WWE NXT is World Wrestling Entertainment's third brand, behind RAW and SmackDown. It debuted as a competition show in 2010 and became a proper developmental territory in 2012. Since then, the show has undergone numerous changes.

NXT is known for its incredible women's division. WWE NXT Women's Champion Giulia sits high on the mountain but is joined by incredible talents such as Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, Sol Ruca, Tatum Paxley, Fallon Henley, and others.

The former Knockouts World Champion could potentially return to NXT to do something she's yet to do: capture the NXT Women's Championship. Giulia vs. Naomi would be a fantastic bout, and it could easily headline NXT Stand & Deliver in April.

Becky Lynch returned to NXT to win the title she never won, so why can't Naomi?

