Welcome to WWE Live Event Roundup, where we get a glimpse of some interesting moments from the experimental hub. Top performers such as RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, United States Champion Seth Rollins, and The Bloodline were part of the action.

WWE fans witnessed two house shows this week. Saturday Night's Main Event emanated from the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and the Sunday Stunner occurred at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College.

This list will explore five noteworthy moments in this week’s WWE Live Events.

#5. Seth Rollins barely manages to hang on to the United States Championship

Austin Theory has been eyeing the U.S. Title for a while now. He has been on the path of redemption since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in.

Theory almost pulled off a solid victory at Saturday Night's Main Event. In the climax, he got the pin on Mustafa Ali but ran into a Curb Stomp by Rollins. This isn't the first time the 25-year old almost won the United States Championship, hinting at what the company has in store for him in the future.

Will the new, brutal Austin Theory pulverize Riddle and Ali to pave his way to Seth Rollins? Time will tell.

#4. McKenzie Mitchell appeared in Saturday's WWE Live Event

WWE The Bump show host McKenzie Mitchell debuted in the wrestling world as an interviewer for Impact Wrestling. She served the promotion from May 2016 to January 2019 after which she joined NXT in September.

McKenzie has been covering sports entertainment for years. Due to her experience in the field, she has the ability to be an announcer. WWE is utilizing her talent in live events before she makes it big in the main roster.

The 28-year old made her presence felt in Allentown. Although it was a momentary role, fans are already anticipating more from the NXT personality.

#3. Braun Strowman defeats The Bloodline again

Continuing the momentum from last week, Braun Strowman and The New Day defeated Solo Sikoa and The Usos in the latest house shows. This was their eighth consecutive victory over the heels in live events.

The New Day and Braun Strowman even shared some light-hearted moments in this week’s Sunday Stunner. Kofi Kingston mimicked Strowman’s entrance while the latter had a go at Xavier Woods’ trombone, although drastically unsuccessful.

The Monster of All Monsters is a replacement for Big E. Triple H could utilize the story on the blue brand as Strowman is devoid of a challenger since his victory at Crown Jewel. This could be in effect after the SmackDown World Cup ends.

#2. LA Knight could feud with Ricochet next

Following his brave yet foolish antics on SmackDown, LA Knight has marked himself unsafe from Bray Wyatt. The storyline focusing on Wyatt regaining his aggressive instincts is surely going to end adversely for the former Maximum Male Models leader.

Knight has jumped ship from an uninteresting character on the blue brand to the center of attention. WWE apparently has big programs for the former NXT Champion and his next target could be Ricochet. The latter is devoid of a rival since his title loss to Gunther.

Ricochet and LA Knight were part of the weekend action. The Future of Flight pulverized his opponent in both matches.

#1. Drew McIntyre warns The Bloodline before Survivor Series WarGames

The Scottish Warrior was revealed as the fourth member of the Brawling Brutes on the latest edition of SmackDown. This angle was in development since the WWE Live Events in September.

McIntyre fought Karrion Kross in a Street Fight at the WWE Sunday Stunner. The match was officialized after a pre-recorded video showcased Kross throwing blows at his rival.

Drew brutally punished Kross with weapons during the match as a “preview for WarGames." If that wasn’t a clear message to The Bloodline, he addressed them personally by speaking to the ringside camera.

The two-time world champion has unfinished business with Roman Reigns since Clash at the Castle. WarGames could be the time he finally gets payback without Karrion Kross hindering him in his goals.

