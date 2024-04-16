Shocking heel turn, title change & more — 4 possible finishes for Awesome Truth's Tag Title defense on WWE RAW next week

The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW will see an exciting clash as Awesome Truth will have their first title defense since winning the championship at WrestleMania 40. The Miz and R-Truth will lock horns with DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) with the World Tag Team Championship on the line.

However, WWE could unravel huge surprises and shockers during the climax, which might leave fans flabbergasted. From a title change to a shocking heel turn, numerous things can happen in the World Tag Team Championship match.

Let's look at four possible finishes for Awesome Truth's title defense on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW:

#4. Awesome Truth retains the World Tag Team Championship!

The Miz and R-Truth recently won the RAW Tag Team Title, and WWE might not look to take the gold away from them at this juncture. Moreover, the duo also received brand new belts on the latest episode of RAW, which makes it paramount for them to solidify the legacy of the championship.

Therefore, Awesome Truth could retain the World Tag Team Championship against DIY next week on RAW in a thrilling encounter. Miz and Truth have been entertaining fans on the flagship show and could continue to do so as the leaders of the tag division.

#3. The match could end in a no-contest!

WWE has been putting Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in the spotlight lately. Therefore, the match between DIY and Awesome Truth could end in a no-contest next week on Monday Night RAW, which could lead to interesting things.

This will help WWE Creative protect both teams and lay the groundwork for a re-match between them at the Backlash Premium Live Event next month.

#2. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa could turn heel!

One of the shocking things that could happen next week on Monday Night RAW is DIY's heel turn. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa could turn on The Miz and R-Truth during the closing moments of the match, launching a brutal assault on the defending champions.

Gargano and Ciampa's ongoing characters have become monotonous, and WWE could rejuvenate the tag team via a heel turn. Moreover, it would give rise to an incredible feud between Awesome Truth and DIY, which could go on for a few months on Monday Night RAW.

#1. DIY wins the World Tag Team Championship!

WWE could pull off a major shocker next week on Monday Night RAW by having a title change during the match between Awesome Truth and DIY. Although Miz and R-Truth have been quite entertaining, they might not be able to prove themselves as dominant champions.

Hence, the creative team could unravel a surprise on the upcoming edition of the flagship show. Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa could defeat Awesome Truth to become the new World Tag Team Champions. Not only will this leave fans startled, but it will also rejuvenate the tag team division on the red brand.

Triple H could revive DIY and repackage them, turning them into the dominant duo they used to be during their NXT days. Hence, Gargano and Ciampa becoming the new World Tag Team Champions could give rise to some incredible feuds and storylines on the main roster.

