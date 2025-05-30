Shocking twist on SmackDown to see Nia Jax handed Money in the Bank qualification? Possibility Explored

Money in the Bank 2025 is just a week away, scheduled to emanate from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, June 7. In the weeks leading up to the event, several Triple Threat bouts have been booked for both men and women to determine the participants in the respective Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.
Alexa Bliss and Giulia have already qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match from the blue brand, with the remaining spot set to be filled in this week’s episode of SmackDown. This will be decided in a Triple Threat Match between Nia Jax, Jade Cargill, and Naomi.
Naomi turned heel on the Road to WrestleMania 41 when she revealed herself as the woman who attacked Jade Cargill in November 2024. As a result, the two women have been in a heated feud ever since The Storm returned to WWE TV. Given that Naomi and Jade are involved in a grudge feud, instead of focusing on winning the Triple Threat bout this Friday, they may decide to take each other out.
They might start fighting at ringside or in the crowd section and engage in a dangerous spot, leaving them unable to continue further. With Money in the Bank just a week away, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis would have to intervene in such a scenario. Since there is no time left to reschedule another qualifier, he could award Nia the victory and a spot in the Women's MITB Ladder Match.
Details of Goldberg's last match HERE
It is also interesting to note that Bianca Belair, who has a history with both Jade Cargill and Naomi, is set to return on the same edition of SmackDown. The EST may attack The Glow and The Storm after the match to set up a potential Triple Threat Match at Evolution II.
That said, this is mere conjecture at this point.
Nia Jax and Candice LeRae are no longer a tag team
Nia Jax and Candice LeRae worked as a tag team during The Irresistible Force's reign as WWE Women’s Champion. Even after the Australian star lost the title to Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax and Candice worked a tag team match against The Buff Barbie and Trish Stratus at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. After losing that match, both women were written off TV, as WWE likely didn’t have any plans for them at WrestleMania 41.
A few weeks ago, Nia Jax returned to SmackDown to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the title, but Candice LeRae was nowhere to be found. This suggested that they had silently split up, and this was further confirmed on last week's Friday Night SmackDown, where Candice aligned herself with her husband, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa, helping The Blackheart defeat Chris Sabin in a singles match.
It will be interesting to see if The Irresistible Force and The Poison Pixie join forces in the future.