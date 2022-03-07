5 shortest Intercontinental Championship reigns since 2010

The Intercontinental Championship, alongside the United States and the NXT North American Championship, is one of the three secondary titles in WWE. However, fans treat it superior to its counterparts because of its rich history.

The title was a stepping stone for many WWE legends, like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and Chris Jericho. Several contenders are always lined up for the championship. However, it's not sunshine and rainbows for everyone. A few dropped the gold just days after winning it.

On our list, we'll focus on the five shortest Intercontinental Championship reigns since 2010:

#5. Cody Rhodes – 22 days in 2012

Dashing Cody Rhodes with the Intercontinental Championship.

Cody Rhodes was perhaps the best Intercontinental Champion of the previous decade, not because he had a fantastic title reign, but because he introduced the visually stunning white strap Intercontinental title.

Cody won the title twice in his career. While his first reign was historic, spanning over 280 days, the second wasn't memorable. Rhodes defeated The Big Show at Extreme Rules 2012 for the title. However, he dropped the title to Christian three weeks later at Over The Limit. WWE officially bills the reign at 22 days.

#4. Sami Zayn – 13 days in 2022

Sami Zayn with the Intercontinental Championship.

Since debuting on the main roster, Sami Zayn has been associated with the Intercontinental Championship. He's either the champion or the #1 contender throughout the year.

He recently defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on the February 18 episode of SmackDown to be crowned the champion. Zayn then lost the title to Ricochet on the March 4 episode of SmackDown, thanks to interference from Johnny Knoxville.

Although he won the title from Nakamura on February 11, a week before the episode was televised, WWE officially recognizes the reign from when it was televised.

#3. The Miz – 1 day in 2013

Former Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

The Miz is one of the most familiar names for the Intercontinental Championship. He played an instrumental part in building the title's importance compared to the United States title.

He, however, has undesirable records when it comes to the length of his title runs. The A-Lister defeated Wade Barrett for the belt on the pre-show of WrestleMania XXIX. Barrett utilized his rematch clause on the RAW after WrestleMania and won the title back, ending Miz's reign in just a day!

#2. Zack Ryder – 1 day in 2016

Zack Ryder after winning the ladder match at WrestleMania 32.

At WrestleMania 32, Kevin Owens defended his Intercontinental Championship against Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, The Miz, Sin Cara, Goldust, and Zack Ryder in a ladder match.

Ryder stunned the world by winning the match. His only Intercontinental title reign, however, was short-lived. The Miz challenged him on the RAW after WrestleMania and won the title thanks to a distraction from Maryse, the A-Lister's wife.

#1. The Miz – less than a day in 2014

The Miz with the Intercontinental Championship.

Dolph Ziggler and The Miz battled on numerous occasions during the previous decade for the Intercontinental title. The Miz ended Ziggler's reign with a roll-up pin at Night of Champions 2014.

WWE booked the two for a rematch the following night. Here, The Showoff managed to pin The A-Lister and handed him another brief title reign. WWE recognizes this reign as lasting less than a day. It's the shortest title reign for the Intercontinental championship in the previous decade.

Edited by Abhinav Singh