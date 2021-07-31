Shotzi & Nox comment on whether WWE's women's division has improved since Evolution 2018

Shotzi & Nox recently spoke to Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, and during the interview, the newest additions to the SmackDown brand opened up about the development of WWE's women's division.

The women of WWE have come a long way since the Divas Championship days, and they were rewarded for their efforts in 2018 with the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view — Evolution.

The event was headlined by Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella, who are no longer active WWE competitors.

WWE Evolution 2018: Ranking all the matches in the historic PPV https://t.co/1ZBQzLMS1c pic.twitter.com/GSpnD7oclj — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) October 29, 2018

As you might have imagined, the landscape in the women's division has changed tremendously since the monumental show, and Shotzi Blackheart felt that female talents have improved and upped their game since 2018.

Shotzi noted that women are consistently putting on high-quality matches and have been a focal point of WWE programming over the past few years, especially in NXT.

"I think women have been at the top for a long time, but especially since the Evolution pay-per-view, we have skyrocketed; You just have to look at the NXT matches in which they have, starred in the star fight of the night on many occasions, so I think that in WWE - women's wrestling has been a central point," explained Shotzi.

Tegan Nox is all praises for Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair's WWE WrestleMania match

Tegan Nox added that the recent WrestleMania classic between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks is proof that women in WWE are continuing to mature as performers with each passing day.

"Yeah, you just have to look at the last WrestleMania where Bianca and Sasha starred in the main event the first night, and it was such an incredible match. The sky is the limit for women right now; the sky is the absolute limit," noted Nox.

WWE reportedly has big plans for the women's division as the company is scheduled to host the inaugural Queen of the Ring tournament at the end of the year.

Shotzi & Nox also commented on the exciting rumors during the recent interview, and you can check out that story right here.

